DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 18th, 2021

Dhanbad Dynamos will face the Bokaro Blasters in Match No. 4 of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Dynamos did not have a great start to the season having lost their opening game against the Dumka Daredevils. The Blasters, on the other hand, had a winning start as they defeated the Ranchi Raiders in their first game.

The Blasters are the defending champions of the Jharkhand T20 League, having won the inaugural edition in 2020. They have kick-started their title defense in style.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand T20 League fixture.

#3 Pankaj Yadav

Blasters’ right-arm leg spinner Pankaj Yadav had a successful outing in the opening game of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. He picked up two wickets against the Raiders with an impressive economy of just 6.25.

Yadav had a decent run in the inaugural season as well. He ended up with eight wickets and an effective economy of 6.38.

#2 Kaushal Singh

Dynamos’ batsman Kaushal Singh was their best bet with the bat in their first game of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 22-ball 48, which included six sixes, at a strike rate of 218.2.

Singh can also come in handy with the ball in hand if need be. He picked up seven wickets with an economy of just 4.94 in the previous edition.

#1 Vikash Vishal

Blasters skipper Vikash Vishal scored a valuable 26-ball 38 at a strike rate of 146.2 in the first game against the Raiders. With 229 runs in 11 innings, the left-handed batsman was the second highest run-scorer for his side in the previous edition of the Jharkhand T20 League.

As the Blasters look to retain their title this season, their skipper will have a crucial role to play with the bat.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee