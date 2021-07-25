DHA vs BOK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Jharkhand T20 Match 19

Dhanbad Dynamos will be up against Bokaro Blasters in the 19th match of Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

Dhanbad Dynamos will come into the game high on confidence after winning their last match against Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets. They have won just two out of their six Jharkhand T20 matches and are currently placed in the penultimate spot in the points table. They will be eager to win the upcoming match and bag four crucial points.

The Bokaro Blasters, on the other hand, are having a decent season so far. They started their campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches. They have won four of their six matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Jharkhand T20 points table. The Blasters defeated the Ranchi Raiders by eight wickets in their last match. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in Monday's match as well.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Dynamos

Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Abhishek Yadav, Vijay Jena, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Vikash Kumar, Kumar Ankit, Abhishek Choudhary, Anirban Chatterjee and Shakti Singh.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra (WK), Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar Jr, Vikash Vishal (C), Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Pratik Kumar, Pappu Singh, Vikash Singh, Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Prem Chourasia, Prakash Munda and Amit Kumar Khushwaha.

DHA vs BOK Probable Playing 11 Today

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui (C), Satya Setu, Vijay Jena (WK), Aryan Hooda, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Anirban Chatterjee, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Abhishek Choudhary.

Bokaro Blasters

Vikash Vishal (C), Prakash Munda, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Pappu Singh, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Ranjan, Ashish Kumar Jr, Nityanand Kashyap.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, Match 19

Date & Time: 26th July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. While the batsmen have struggled to play big shots on this ground, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. The wicket eases out as the match progresses, making it easier to bat in the second innings. The average first innings score in the last two matches at the venue is 107 runs.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand T20)

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pappu Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Sahil Raj, Pratik Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Pankaj Yadav.

Captain: Kaushal Singh. Vice-captain: Vikash Vishal.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pappu Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Singh, Sahil Raj, Pratik Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Pankaj Yadav.

Captain: Pappu Singh. Vice-captain: Vikash Singh.

