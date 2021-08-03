DHA vs BOK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Final

Dhanbad Dynamos will take on Bokaro Blasters in the final of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

We’ve arrived to the grand finale of the Jharkhand T20 and it’s expected to be an exciting match. Dhanbad Dynamos defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers in a thrilling nail-biter to make it to the final. Meanwhile, Bokaro Blasters overcame Ranchi Raiders in the semi-final.

DHA vs BOK Probable Playing 11 Today

DHA XI

Satya Setu, Nazim Siddiqui (c), Aryan Hooda, Sahil Raj, Anirban Chatterjee/Prem Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Abhishek Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav

JAM XI

Mahboob Sheikh, Vikash Vishal (c), Pappu Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bhardwaj, Aman Kumar Shah, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Pratik Ranjan

Match Details

DHA vs BOK, Jharkhand T20 Final

Date and Time: 3rd August, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

When the tournament began, the track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex was balanced and assisted both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batsmen have found it difficult to score runs here. The team bowling first has won four out of the last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.

Today’s DHA vs BOK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Pappu Kumar could prove to be important in our DHA vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy side. He scored a decisive knock of 47 in the semi-final against Ranchi Raiders.

Batsmen

Vikash Vishal has been among the most consistent players in the entire tournament. He scored 80 runs in the semi-final against Ranchi and will be important once again.

All-rounders

Sahil Raj is an excellent all-rounder with plenty of experience. He has picked up seven wickets in the last five games and has also added runs.

Kaushal Singh has been in brilliant form heading into this match. He scored 72 runs in the semi-final against Dhanbad and also picked up a couple of wickets.

Bowlers

Pratik Kumar has been among the best wicket-takers in the tournament. He has picked up seven wickets in the last five matches.

Pankaj Yadav also picked up a couple of wickets in the semi-final.

Top 5 best players to pick in DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction team

Vikash Vishal (BOK) – 561 points

Sahil Raj (DHA) – 517 points

Kaushal Singh (DHA) – 516 points

Pratik Kumar (BOK) – 417 points

Pappu Kumar (BOK) – 390 points

Important stats for DHA vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Vikash Vishal: 245 runs and 1 wicket

Sahil Raj: 15 runs and 7 wickets

Kaushal Singh: 87 runs and 2 wickets

Pratik Kumar: 7 wickets

Pappu Kumar: 67 runs

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Prediction Today

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, V Vishal, N Siddiqui, S Setu, P K Mundra, S Raj, K Singh, P Ranjan, P Kumar, P Yadav, V Kumar

Captain: V Vishal, Vice-Captain: S Raj

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, V Vishal, N Siddiqui, S Setu, S Raj, K Singh, Y Kumar, P Kumar, P Yadav, V Kumar, A Mansoori

Captain: K Singh, Vice-Captain: P Kumar

