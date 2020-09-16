DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 16th, 2020

The second and final fixture of the day sees Dhanbad Dynamos take on Bokaro Blasters at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

This will be the first game for both sides, and they will look to start their campaign on a good note. Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters are filled with several experienced players and will bank on that experience to come handy during their clash.

Both teams look equally balanced on paper, and we have a thrilling match on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI's

Dhanbad Dynamos

Vijay Jena, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh-Jr, Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav and Vikas Kumar.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Aayush Bhardwaj, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Mohammad Asif Mansoori.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters

Date: 16th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

Anything above 160 should be a defendable score on this track. The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex is ideal for the pacers, and they will be given the responsibility of picking up wickets early on in the game. With heavy rains expected we might not be able to see a full match of 40 overs.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Kushagra, K Deobrat, A Bhardwaj, S Rizvi, S Singh Jr, V Singh, K Singh, V Singh, P Kumar, V Kumar and J Prakash Yadav.

Captain: K Deobrat Vice-Captain: V Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, K Deobrat, A Bhardwaj, V Vishal, S Singh Jr, V Singh, K Singh, V Singh, Y Kumar, A Kumar Singh and J Prakash Yadav.

Captain: A Bhardwaj Vice-Captain: A Kumar Singh