DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 23rd, 2020

The Bokaro Blasters, who are currently at the top of the points table with four wins from five matches, will take on second-placed Dhanbad Dynamos on Wednesday. The latter have won three consecutive games after losing their first two.

Bokaro Blasters have a strong bowling unit which so far has made chasing easier for the team. The team's top-order is also in fine form, and they have fared well until now. As for the Dynamos, they won their last three matches while chasing.

Last time these two teams met in the tournament, Bokaro won the match by two wickets in the final over.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ashish Kumar Jr

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh Sr, Abhishek Yadav, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Vijay Jena.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos

Date: 23rd September, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

This track at JSCA Complex has assisted the bowlers more so far. While the bowlers were able to restrict their opponents to under 130 while bowling first, the batters have had the upper hand in the second innings.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, K Deobrat, V Vishal, R Singh, S Raj, Y Kumar, V Singh, V Singh, J Prakash Yadav, A Yadav and A Kumar- Jr.

Captain: S Raj Vice-Captain: J Prakash Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Kushagra, K Deobrat, V Vishal, S Setu, R Singh, S Raj, Y Kumar, J Prakash Yadav, A Yadav, A Kumar- Jr and V Singh.

Captain: Y Kumar Vice-Captain: S Raj