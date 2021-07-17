DHA vs. BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 18, 2021

Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters will clash against each other in the fourth match of the Jharkhand T20 at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Dhanbad Dynamos faced the Dumka Daredevils in their season opener. They failed to live up to expectations as they started the season with a seven-wicket defeat.

Batting first, Dynamos posted 135/6 in 20 overs. With bowlers failing to find the right lines and lengths, Daredevils chased down the total in just 15.3 overs.

Meanwhile, the Bokaro Blasters defeated the Ranchi Raiders by three wickets in the tournament opener. They will enter this contest as strong favorites, thanks to their all-round performance in all three departments.

Bokaro chased down the Raiders' total of 19.4 overs to start the competition on a winning note.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Dynamos

Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda

Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui (c) (wk), Kaushal Singh, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Yuvraj Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Vikash Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav

Bokaro Blasters

Vikash Visual (c), Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (wk), Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mahboob Sheikh

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, Match 4

Date and Time (IST): July 18, 1:00 PM

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch report

The wicket turned out to be sticky on the first day of the tournament, with the surface behaving two-paced in some parts of the game. With a good weather forecast on the cards, we can expect a good bat-ball game between these two sides.

Medium pacers and spinners will get their fair share of help right from the first ball of the game. Any score greater than 140 would be a match-winning total.

Jharkhand T20 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DHA vs. BOK)

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pratik Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Singh, Sahil Raj, Abhishek Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav

Captain: Kaushal Singh Vice-captain: Sahil Raj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prakash Munda, Vikash Vishal, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Sahil Raj, Abhishek Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav

Captain: Vikash Vishal Vice-captain: Abhishek Yadav

