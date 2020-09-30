DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Oct 1, 2020

The first semifinal of the Jharkhand T20 League will see Dhanbad Dynamos go up against Dumka Daredevils at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. The Dynamos finished on top of the points table with 14 points while the Daredevils just managed to sneak into the top 4 after a victory in their last league match.

The Dynamos lost just three of their league stage matches, but the most striking feature of their campaign thus far is that they started with losses in their first two games but came back strong to pick up a string of wins.

On the other hand, the Daredevils won five games and lost an equal number of games during the round-robin stages. In terms of head-to-head stats, the Dynamos defeated the Daredevils twice in the league stages, and hence the former will come into this clash as favourites to walk away with a win.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Predicted Playing XI

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Ankit Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Shubham Singh Jr, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary and Chandan Kumar.

Dumka Daredevils

Mohit Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Singh, Mohit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Alok Sharma, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sonu Kr-Singh and Harshdev Gautam.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils (1st Semi-Final)

Date: 1st October, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track in Ranchi is known to assist the batsmen, but mainly during the first innings. Spinners have had almost nothing to work with, while the pacers have depended on the minimal zip off the surface to cause issues for the batsmen.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Siddiqui, K Singh, A Sinha, R Singh, V Singh, S Raj, A Yadav, S Singh-Sr, J P Yadav, S Chakraborty and S Kr-Singh.

Captain: V Singh Vice-captain: S Chakraborty

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, K Singh, M Kumar, R Singh, V Singh, S Raj, A Yadav, S Singh-Sr, J P Yadav, S Chakraborty and B Anand.

Captain: N Siddiqui Vice-captain: J P Yadav