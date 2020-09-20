DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 20th, 2020

The fifth-placed Dhanbad Dynamos face table-toppers Dumka Daredevils in one of the most intriguing clashes of the Jharkhand T20 League today.

Dumka Daredevils have picked up wins from all the games they have played so far and will be hoping to continue their run, while the Dhanbad Dynamos have just one win in the three games.

With a balanced squad helping the Daredevils put up a good show so far, they will yet again come into this clash with the 'favourites' tag, while the Dynamos will need to pull up their socks and put up an inspiring show.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 20th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

From the previous fixtures held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, there's a trend that the pitch has produced an equitable battle between bat and ball. Given the lack of bounce on the surface though, the pacers will enjoy a slight advantage in this game.

There's a rain threat expected to influence the outcome of this game, and the team winning the toss will want to bowl first.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Siddiqui, B Anand, S Rizvi, R Singh, A Sinha, K Singh, S Raj, V Singh, J P Yadav, A Sharma, A Sharma, S Chakraborthy

Captain: S Raj Vice Captain: R Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, S Singh Jr, S Rizvi, R Singh, A Sinha, K Singh, S Raj, V Singh, J P Yadav, A Sharma, S Kr-Singh, S Chakraborthy

Captain: V Singh Vice-captain: S Chakraborthy