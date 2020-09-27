DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 27th, 2020

Dhanbad Dynamos go up against Dumka Daredevils in Match 26 of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League. Both teams have fared well in this tournament so far and are in identical positions on the points table with only net run-rate separating them.

Dumka Daredevils won their previous game against Singhbum Strickers by a huge 58-run margin while Dhanbad Dynamos lost against Ranchi Raiders in their previous game.

When these two teams locked horns last week, the Dynamos won by seven wickets. With two of the best teams in the tournament clashing in this encounter, we are in for a cracker.

Squad to choose from

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI’s

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos

Date: 27th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

A sound batting track awaits the two sides. Though the pacers have made use of the variations well lately, the batters have tasted more success. As the pitch tends to slow down during the second innings, most teams have preferred batting first here. The ideal score on this track will be around 130 to 140.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Siddiqui, S Setu, R Singh, I Ahmed-Khan, A Sinha, K Singh, S Raj, V Singh, A Yadav, S Kr-Singh and S Chakraborty.

Captain: S Raj Vice-captain: R Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, B Anand, M Kumar, R Singh, I Ahmed-Khan, A Sinha, S Raj, V Singh, A Yadav and S Chakraborty.

Captain- N Siddiqui Vice-Captain- V Singh