DHA vs JAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 20th, 2021

Dhanbad Dynamos will be up against the Jamshedpur Jugglers in Match No. 8 of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Dynamos have lost both their games so far and are at the bottom of the points table. The Jugglers, on the other hand, have won both their games, thus starting their Jharkhand T20 League 2021 campaign on a high. The struggling Dynamos will eye their first win while the Jugglers will want to continue their winning run.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming Jharkhand T20 League fixture.

Dhanbad Dynamos batsman Satya Setu is their leading run-scorer in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 thus far. He has scored 70 runs from two innings with an average of 70 and a strike rate of 127.27. The right-handed batsman struck an unbeaten 56 off just 34 deliveries against the Bokaro Blasters. His innings comprised of five fours and four sixes, striking at 164.7.

Arvind Kumar is the second-highest run-scorer for the Jamshedpur Jugglers in the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League. He has scored 96 runs from two games at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 184.61.

Arvind smashed a brilliant 48-ball 93 against the Dumka Daredevils, helping his side post a mammoth total of 210/6. His innings was laced with five fours and eight sixes, and he played at a strike rate of 193.8.

#1 Vishal Singh

Vishal Singh is having a great run in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. He is the leading run-scorer for the Jamshedpur Jugglers with 116 runs from just two innings. The right-handed batsman averages 58 with a strike rate of 124.73.

He played a 38-ball knock of 53 in their most recent game against the Dumka Daredevils. Vishal has two fifties from as many games as well. Moreover, he had figures of 2/24 against the Daredevils. Therefore, his all-round abilities make him a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

Edited by Prem Deshpande