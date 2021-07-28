DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Jharkhand T20, Match 23

Dhanbad Dynamos will lock horns with the Jamshedpur Jugglers in the 23rd match of Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Dhanbad Dynamos have won three out of their seven Jharkhand T20 matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the points table. They will head into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win over the Bokaro Blasters. The Jamshedpur Jugglers, on the other hand, have won five out of their seven matches and are currently second in the Jharkhand T20 points table. They defeated the Dumka Daredevils by five runs in their last match.

DHA vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

DHA XI

Nazim Siddiqui (C), Aryan Hooda, Vijay Jena (WK), Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Prem Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Md Asif Mansoori.

JAM XI

Rahul Prasad (C), Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar (WK), Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar, Amit Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Atul Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Mithun Kumar.

Match Details

DHA vs JAM, Match 23

Date and Time: 28th July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium has aided the bowlers more compared to the batsmen. The average first innings score in the last four matches at the venue is 116 runs. Chasing should be the preferred option as the majority of the Jharkhand T20 matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting second.

Today’s DHA vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Shresth Sagar - Sagar has been a consistent performer with the bat for the Jamshedpur Jugglers, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 100.86 in just five innings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Satya Setu - Setu has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, amassing 213 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 117.03. He is someone who can score big in the upcoming Jharkhand T20 match.

Vivek Kumar - He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 120.54 in six matches this season. Kumar is a quality batsman who can score some crucial runs for his team today.

All-rounders

Atul Surwar - Surwar has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. While he has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 138.18, he has also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.57.

Kaushal Singh - The all-rounder has scored 129 runs at a strike rate of almost 180 while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.90 in seven matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming Jharkhand T20 match.

Bowlers

Ashish Kumar - Ashish has bowled pretty well this season, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of just 5.59 in seven matches. He can provide breakthroughs at regular intervals for his side.

Vikash Kumar - He has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of Jharkhand T20 matches. Vikash has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.52.

Top 5 best players to pick in DHA vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Sahil Raj (DHA) - 363 points

Atul Surwar (JAM) - 358 points

Kaushal Singh (DHA) - 343 points

Vishal Singh (JAM) - 338 points

Satya Setu (DHA) - 322 points

Important stats for DHA vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Satya Setu: 213 runs in seven matches; SR - 117.03

Vishal Singh: 174 runs in seven matches; SR - 123.40

Ashish Kumar: Eight wickets in seven matches; ER - 5.59

Sahil Raj: 65 runs and seven wickets in six matches; SR - 92.85 and ER - 7.29

Atul Surwar: 76 runs and seven wickets in seven matches; SR - 138.18 and ER - 6.57

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand T20)

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Atul Surwar, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Amit Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Vikash Kumar.

Captain: Atul Surwar. Vice-captain: Vishal Singh.

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nazim Siddiqui, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Satya Setu, Atul Surwar, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Amit Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori.

Captain: Vishal Singh. Vice-captain: Sahil Raj.

