DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Semi Final 2

Dhanbad Dynamos will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in the second semi-final of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

Dhanbad Dynamos are in brilliant form at the moment and might have the upper hand going into this clash. They have won all of their last four fixtures and finished second in the points table. Dhanbad defeated Singhbhum Strikers by 21 runs in their most recent game.

Jamshedpur Jugglers have had a topsy turvy campaign. They lost their last couple of matches but still managed to finish third in the table.

DHA vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

DHA XI

Satya Setu, Nazim Siddiqui (c), Aryan Hooda, Sahil Raj, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Abhishek Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav

JAM XI

Rahil Khan, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar (wk), Atul Singh Surwar, Rajandeep Singh, Vivek Kumar, Sankat Tripathi, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad (c), Tannay Khandelwal

Match Details

DHA vs JAM, Jharkhand T20 Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 1st August, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

When the tournament began, the track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex was balanced and assisted both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batsmen have found it difficult to score runs here. The team bowling first has won four out of the last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.

Today’s DHA vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shresth Sagar should definitely be the first wicket-keeper choice for your DHA vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has batted really well and has amassed 143 runs in the last five matches.

Batsmen

Despite a recent slump in form, expectations will be high from Satya Setu. He has scored 231 runs so far.

All-rounders

Sahil Raj has been fantastic for Dhanbad Dynamos and has been their best player this season. He has picked up 11 wickets and can also score runs when required.

Vishal Singh has also had a big impact on Jamshedpur Jugglers’ games. He has scored 256 runs and has scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

Ashish Kumar is expected to lead the line for his side. Against Bokaro Blasters, he picked up a three-wicket haul.

Top 5 best players to pick in DHA vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Sahil Raj (DHA) – 507 points

Vishal Singh (JAM) – 484 points

Ashish Kumar (JAM) – 430 points

Atul Surwar (JAM) – 374 points

Satya Setu (DHA) – 359 points

Important stats for DHA vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Sahil Raj: 67 runs and 11 wickets

Vishal Singh: 256 runs and 3 wickets

Ashish Kumar: 8 wickets

Atul Surwar: 30 runs and 4 wickets

Satya Setu: 231 runs

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sagar, A Kumar, S Setu, N Siddiqui, P Kumar, S Raj, V Singh, A S Surwar, A Kumar, A Yadav, S Tripathi

Captain: S Raj, Vice-Captain: V Singh

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sagar, S Setu, N Siddiqui, P Kumar, S Raj, V Singh, A S Surwar, A Kumar, A Yadav, S Tripathi, T Khandelwal

Captain: N Siddiqui, Vice-Captain: A Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava