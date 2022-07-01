DHA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Semi Final 2

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will take on the Ranchi Raiders (RAN) in the Semi-final 2 match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament. Dhanbad Dynamos have won their last few matches, while the Ranchi Raiders lost their last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers by five wickets.

Dhanbad Dynamos will give it their all to enter the final, but the Ranchi Raiders are expected to win the match.

DHA vs RAN Probable Playing XI

DHA Playing XI

Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Prakash Munda, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Amit Kumar-II, Raunak Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Sheet Kumar

RAN Playing XI

Arvind Kumar (wk), Robin Minz, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Uttam Kumar, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Vikash Yadav-I, Aman Kr Singh, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav

Match Details

DHA vs RAN, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: July 1 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Minz, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 39 runs in 30 balls in the last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Batters

A Sinha and V Vishal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

H Rana and Y Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Kumar took two wickets in the last match against the Singhbhum Strikers.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Tiwary and S Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. P Ranjan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DHA vs RAN Dream11 prediction team

R Minz (RAN)

Y Kumar (DHA)

S Yadav (RAN)

DHA vs RAN: Important stats for Dream11 team

V Vishal - 259 runs

H Rana - 47 runs and nine wickets

S Yadav - 15 wickets

DHA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Minz, S Sagar, A Sinha, A Yadav, V Vishal, H Rana, Y Kumar, A Sonu, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, S Yadav

Captain: R Minz Vice Captain: V Vishal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Minz, S Sagar, A Sinha, A Yadav, V Vishal, H Rana, Y Kumar, K Ankit, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, S Yadav

Captain: V Vishal Vice Captain: R Minz

