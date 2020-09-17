DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 17th, 2020

The first contest of the day will take place between Dhanbad Dynamos and Singhbum Strickers. The table-toppers will take on a deadly bowling unit of Dynamos on Thursday.

Singhbum won their first game comfortably after forcing the opposition to settle for a below-par score of 119/8. The batting side chased down the target with relative ease.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad Dynamos notched up a decent total of 149 runs, but Bokaro Blasters managed to chase it down with a couple of wickets in hand. With two strong sides facing off, we have a thriller on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Singhbum Strikers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XI's

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbum Strickers

Date: 17th September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

A score of 165+ might be tough to chase as heavy rains are expected to interrupt the second innings of the game. The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is suitable for pacers, and the teams will be banking on them to pick up a few wickets early on.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, S Setu, S Singh-Jr, W Beng, S Raj, V Singh, V Vikram, K Suraj, A Yadav, J Prakash Yadav and B Krishna.

Captain: S Raj Vice-Captain: J Prakash Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, S Setu, S Rizvi, W Beng, S Raj, V Singh, V Vikram, K Suraj, S Singh, J Prakash Yadav and B Krishna.

Captain: J Prakash Yadav Vice-Captain: B Krishna