DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 25th, 2020

The second-placed Dhanbad Dynamos will lock horns with the third-placed Singhbum Strickers on Friday in the Jharkhand T20 League 2020.

Strickers have done well when it comes to chasing as for Dynamos, they've failed to put on a good show while scaling down targets. The Dynamos will be coming into this match after a thrilling 7-run win against the table-toppers, Bokaro Blasters. On the other hand, Strickers suffered a loss in their previous game against the Jamshedpur Jugglers and will be eager to get back to winning ways today.

The last time these two teams met, the Strickers chased down 117 with ease and won the match by eight wickets, and they will look to replicate the same performance to push for another important win.

Squads to choose from

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh Sr, Abhishek Yadav, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Vijay Jena.

Singhbhum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbum Strickers

Date: 25th September, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The bowlers have fared well in this tournament so far. The sluggish pitch has given the batters a hard time while batting first, while chasing has been relatively easier on this surface. Teams batting first will want to put up a score of 160-170 to give their bowlers something to work with.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, S Setu, S Rizvi, W Beng, S Raj, V Singh, V Vikram, K Suraj, J Prakash Yadav, B Krishna and A Lala.

Captain: S Raj Vice-Captain: K Suraj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, S Setu, S Rizvi, W Beng, S Raj, V Singh, V Vikram, J Prakash Yadav, B Krishna and A Yadav.

Captain: S Raj Vice-Captain: V Vikram