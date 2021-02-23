DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 23rd, 2021

Dhanbad Daffodils Women will take on Bokaro Blossoms in the 17th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy.
It is a contest between two teams who are at the opposite ends of the table. Bokaro Blossoms Women have been one of the most consistent sides in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy, winning four of their last five matches. They defeated Jamshedpur Women by a huge margin of 96 runs in their last outing.
Dhanbad Women, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five Jharkhand Women’s T20 games, while the other match finished without a result. In their most recent encounter, they lost to Dumka Women by nine wickets.
Jharkhand Women’s T20: Squads to choose from
Dhanbad Daffodils Women
Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari, Seema Hembrom, Faarah, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni
Bokaro Blossoms Women
Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Komal Kumari, K Madeti, Riya Raj, Ishaa Gupta
Predicted Playing XIs
Dhanbad Daffodils Women
Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari
Bokaro Blossoms Women
Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw
Match Details
Match: Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women, Match 17
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Date and Time: 23rd February, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
Pitch Report
Although the pitch at the JSCA Stadium is balanced, it is more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score is 103 at the venue. Teams batting first have won nearly 60% of all recent games.
DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indrani Roy, Sulekha Kumari, Priya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Shanti Kumari
Captain: Indrani Roy, Vice-captain: Arti Kumari
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indrani Roy, Seema Hembrom, Priya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Arti Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Shanti Kumari
Captain: Priya Kumari, Vice-xaptain: Ritu KumariPublished 23 Feb 2021, 06:14 IST