DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 23rd, 2021

Dhanbad Daffodils Women will take on Bokaro Blossoms in the 17th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy.

It is a contest between two teams who are at the opposite ends of the table. Bokaro Blossoms Women have been one of the most consistent sides in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy, winning four of their last five matches. They defeated Jamshedpur Women by a huge margin of 96 runs in their last outing.

Dhanbad Women, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five Jharkhand Women’s T20 games, while the other match finished without a result. In their most recent encounter, they lost to Dumka Women by nine wickets.

Jharkhand Women’s T20: Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari, Seema Hembrom, Faarah, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Komal Kumari, K Madeti, Riya Raj, Ishaa Gupta

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women, Match 17

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 23rd February, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the JSCA Stadium is balanced, it is more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score is 103 at the venue. Teams batting first have won nearly 60% of all recent games.

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Tips - Jharkhand Women’s T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indrani Roy, Sulekha Kumari, Priya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Shanti Kumari

Captain: Indrani Roy, Vice-captain: Arti Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indrani Roy, Seema Hembrom, Priya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Arti Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Shanti Kumari

Captain: Priya Kumari, Vice-xaptain: Ritu Kumari