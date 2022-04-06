DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 21

Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) will take on Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) in the 21st match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

With five wins and three losses, Dhanbad Daffodils Women are currently atop the standings. Bokaro Blossoms Women, meanwhile, are second in the points table with four wins and as many defeats.

DHA-W vs BOK-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Jaya Kumari (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Nilam Mehta, Khushbu Kumari, Monika Murmu (c), Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari, Shanti Kumari

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Riya Raj (wk), Ritu Kumari (c), Garima Singh, Komal Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Sanju Patel, Priyanka Chouhan, Mamatha Kanojia, Priti Tiwary, Rini Burman

Match Details

DHA-W vs BOK-W, Match 21, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: April 6th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaya Kumari has chipped in nicely with the bat, having mustered 101 runs in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 so far.

Batter

Khushbu Kumari has fared well with both the bat and ball. She has scored 112 runs and picked up six wickets.

All-rounders

Durga Kumari Murmu has accumulated 172 runs in addition to taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.14.

Monika Murmu has made an all-round impact in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. She has returned with eight scalps and scored 120 runs.

Bowler

Rini Burman has been in top form with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.04.

Top 5 best players to pick in DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 548 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 529 points

Shanti Kumari (DHA-W): 393 points

Khushbu Kumari (DHA-W): 388 points

Rini Burman (BOK-W): 359 points

Important stats for DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu: 172 runs & 7 wickets

Rini Burman: 8 wickets

Monika Murmu: 120 runs & 8 wickets

Khushbu Kumari: 112 runs & 6 wickets

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Monika Murmu, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Priti Tiwary, Shanti Kumari, Rini Burman, Neha Saw.

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaya Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushbu Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Monika Murmu, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Priti Tiwary, Shanti Kumari, Rini Burman.

Captain: Rini Burman. Vice-captain: Khushbu Kumari.

Edited by Samya Majumdar