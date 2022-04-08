DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 25

Dhanbad Daffodils (DHA-W) Women will take on Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) in the 25th match (Super League fixture) of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.
Dhanbad Daffodils Women have been in superb form in the tournament. They topped the league stage with five wins from eight games before winning two matches on the bounce in the Super League phase. Dumka Daisies Women, meanwhile, won four and lost as many fixtures in the league stages and have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the Super League.
DHA-W vs DUM-W Probable Playing 11 today
Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Jaya Kumari, Sulekha Kumari (wk), Khushbu Kumari, Nilam Mehta, Shreya Jha, Monika Murmu (c), Arti Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari.
Dumka Daisies Women: Ashwani Kumari (c), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Aaiysha Ali, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Chandmuni Purty, Priya Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Pavika Rathore, Anjum Bano, Manisha Tigga, Reena Khalko.
Match Details
DHA-W vs DUM-W, 25th Match (Super League), Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022
Date & Time: April 8th 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.
Today’s DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Jaya Kumari has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, having mustered 119 runs so far.
Batter
Ruma Kumari Mahato is the leading run-getter in this tournament with 265 runs. She also has eight wickets to her name.
All-rounders
Monika Murmu has been in solid form, scoring 155 runs and scalping nine scalps wickets in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 so far.
Ashwani Kumari has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball, amassing 243 runs and picking up six wickets.
Bowler
Shanti Kumari has bowled really well in the tournament, claiming 11 wickets at an economy rate of 3.04.
Top 5 best players to pick in DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 748 points
Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 619 points
Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 610 points
Arti Kumari (DHA-W): 564 points
Khushbu Kumari (DHA-W): 561 points
Important stats for DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Monika Murmu: 155 runs & 9 wickets
Arti Kumari: 14 wickets
Ruma Kumari Mahato: 265 runs & 8 wickets
Ashwani Kumari: 243 runs & 6 wickets
DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Priya Kumari, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Pavika Rathore.
Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Khushbu Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Chandmuni Purty, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Reena Khalko.
Captain: Ashwani Kumari. Vice-captain: Arti Kumari.