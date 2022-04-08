DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 25

Dhanbad Daffodils (DHA-W) Women will take on Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) in the 25th match (Super League fixture) of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Dhanbad Daffodils Women have been in superb form in the tournament. They topped the league stage with five wins from eight games before winning two matches on the bounce in the Super League phase. Dumka Daisies Women, meanwhile, won four and lost as many fixtures in the league stages and have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the Super League.

DHA-W vs DUM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Jaya Kumari, Sulekha Kumari (wk), Khushbu Kumari, Nilam Mehta, Shreya Jha, Monika Murmu (c), Arti Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari.

Dumka Daisies Women: Ashwani Kumari (c), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Aaiysha Ali, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Chandmuni Purty, Priya Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Pavika Rathore, Anjum Bano, Manisha Tigga, Reena Khalko.

Match Details

DHA-W vs DUM-W, 25th Match (Super League), Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: April 8th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaya Kumari has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, having mustered 119 runs so far.

Batter

Ruma Kumari Mahato is the leading run-getter in this tournament with 265 runs. She also has eight wickets to her name.

All-rounders

Monika Murmu has been in solid form, scoring 155 runs and scalping nine scalps wickets in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 so far.

Ashwani Kumari has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball, amassing 243 runs and picking up six wickets.

Bowler

Shanti Kumari has bowled really well in the tournament, claiming 11 wickets at an economy rate of 3.04.

Top 5 best players to pick in DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 748 points

Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 619 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 610 points

Arti Kumari (DHA-W): 564 points

Khushbu Kumari (DHA-W): 561 points

Important stats for DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monika Murmu: 155 runs & 9 wickets

Arti Kumari: 14 wickets

Ruma Kumari Mahato: 265 runs & 8 wickets

Ashwani Kumari: 243 runs & 6 wickets

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Priya Kumari, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Pavika Rathore.

Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Khushbu Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Chandmuni Purty, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Reena Khalko.

Captain: Ashwani Kumari. Vice-captain: Arti Kumari.

