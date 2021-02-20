DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Match - Feb 20, 2021

The 14th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy will see Dhanbad Daffodils Women take on Dumka Daisies Women on Saturday. The game will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Dhanbad Daffodils Women are yet to win a game in the Jharkhand Women's T20 and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their last match against Ranchi Roses Women was abandoned due to rain. They are already out of the playoff race and only have pride to play for in their remaining games.

Dumka Daisies Women, on the other hand, have won two of their five Jharkhand Women's T20 games and are currently third in the standings. They won their last match against Bokaro Blossoms Women by six runs. Dumka Daisies Women will be hoping to maintaining their momentum and pick up another win today.

Dumka Daisies Women will be starting as favourites to win Saturday's Jharkhand Women's T20 match against Dhanbad Daffodils Women.

Jharkhand Women's T20: Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Sulekha Kumari (wk), Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari, Seema Hembrom (wk), Faarah, Pratima Kumari and Supriya Saloni.

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Pinkey Tirkey (wk), Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Shampi Kumari and Anushka Parmar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Sulekha Kumari (wk), Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari.

Dumka Daisies Women

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Pinkey Tirkey (wk), Anushka Parmar.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, Match 14

Date: 20th February 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is a balanced one. The average first innings score at the venue is 80 runs. The spinners have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to dictate the proceedings in Saturday's Jharkhand Women's T20 game too. The batsmen have struggled to score at the venue, which has relatively larger boundaries. Teams batting first have a good track record of winning in this tournament.

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Jharkhand Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sulekha Kumari, Pinkey Tirkey, Priya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Sonia, Devyani Prasad, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Anushka Parmar.

Captain: Priya Kumari. Vice-captain: Devyani Prasad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sulekha Kumari, Priya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Sonia, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Shanti Kumari, Shampi Kumari, Anushka Parmar.

Captain: Sonia. Vice-captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan.