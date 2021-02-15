DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy Match - Feb 15th, 2021

Match number 4 of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 will see Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) take on Dhumka Daisies Women (DUM-W). The game will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

The Daisies started their campaign with a loss against Bokaro. However, they did show glimpses of their capabilities, with Devyani Prasad impressing with both the bat and ball. They would love to get a win over Daffodils, who also lost their first game against Ranchi Roses. The Daffodils failed to capitalize on their momentum and ended up losing their opening match.

Although the two teams look evenly matched on paper, the Daffodils are slight favorites, given their superior depth and balance. With both sides desperate for a win on Monday, a cracking game beckons at the JSCA International Sports Complex.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Priya Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Faarah, Sonia, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Ginni Geeta, Shanti Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Seema Hembrom

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Shampi Kumari

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Sonia, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Ginni Geeta, Shanti Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni

Dumka Daisies Women

Jaya Kumari, Kumari Sabita, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Anjum Bano, Anjali Das , Muskan Kumari.

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, Match 4

Date: 15th February 2021, at 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch report

As seen on the opening day of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League, the pitch is a good one to bat on, with some spin available for the bowlers. While the new ball should skid on to the bat, the pitch will slow down as the game progresses. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions under the afternoon sun. 120 should be par at this venue, although both teams are capable of breaching it with ease.

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sulekha Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Sonia, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano and Arti Kumari

Captain: D Prasad, Vice-captain: Sonia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sulekha Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Priya Kumari, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Ruma Mahato, Sonia, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano and Arti Kumari

Captain: Sonia, Vice-captain: P Gautam