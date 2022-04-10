DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2022 Final

Dhanbad Daffodils Women will take on Bokaro Blossoms Women in the final of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.
Dhanbad Daffodils Women topped the league stages with five wins from eight games before winning all three of their Super League encounters.
Bokaro Blossoms Women, on the other hand, finished second in the league phase with four wins and as many losses. However, they won two and lost one in the Super League.
DHA-W vs BOK-W Probable Playing 11 today
Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Monika Murmu (c), Jaya Kumari, Sulekha Kumari (wk), Nilam Mehta, Shreyanshi, Arti Kumari, Anjali Das, Shreya Jha, Muskan Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Shanti Kumari
Bokaro Blossoms Women: Riya Raj (wk), Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Komal Kumari, Garima Singh, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Sanju Patel, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri, Priti Tiwary
Match Details
Match: DHA-W vs BOK-W
Date & Time: April 10, 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the bowlers have dominated proceedings more often than not. The pacers have found a bit of movement early on and spinners have got turn as well.
Today's DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sulekha Kumari has chipped in with 83 runs in this tournament so far and she has been very good behind the stumps as well.
Batters
Khushbu Kumari has been very effective with both bat and ball. She has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.41 and has scored 139 runs.
All-rounders
Monika Murmu is the leading run-getter for DHA-W and she has accumulated 201 runs. With the ball, she has picked up ten wickets.
Durga Kumari Murmu has amassed 243 runs at an average of 30.38 and has returned with nine scalps with the ball.
Bowlers
Rini Burman is at the top of the wicket charts in this tournament. She has taken 16 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 4.26.
Top 5 best players to pick in DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 736 points
Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 707 points
Rini Burman (BOK-W): 637 points
Shanti Kumari (DHA-W): 612 points
Ritu Kumari (BOK-W): 487 points
Important stats for DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Durga Kumari Murmu: 243 runs & 9 wickets
Rini Burman: 16 wickets
Monika Murmu: 201 runs & 10 wickets
Shanti Kumari: 12 wickets
DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sulekha Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Ritu Kumari, Monika Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Durga Kumari Murmu, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri
Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu Vice-captain: Monika Murmu
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sulekha Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Shreya Jha, Mamatha Kanojia, Ritu Kumari, Monika Murmu Anuskha Parmer, Durga Kumari Murmu, Shanti Kumari, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri
Captain: Rini Burman Vice-captain: Shanti Kumari.