DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2022 Final

Dhanbad Daffodils Women will take on Bokaro Blossoms Women in the final of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Dhanbad Daffodils Women topped the league stages with five wins from eight games before winning all three of their Super League encounters.

Bokaro Blossoms Women, on the other hand, finished second in the league phase with four wins and as many losses. However, they won two and lost one in the Super League.

DHA-W vs BOK-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Monika Murmu (c), Jaya Kumari, Sulekha Kumari (wk), Nilam Mehta, Shreyanshi, Arti Kumari, Anjali Das, Shreya Jha, Muskan Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Shanti Kumari

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Riya Raj (wk), Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Komal Kumari, Garima Singh, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Sanju Patel, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri, Priti Tiwary

Match Details

Match: DHA-W vs BOK-W

Date & Time: April 10, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the bowlers have dominated proceedings more often than not. The pacers have found a bit of movement early on and spinners have got turn as well.

Today's DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sulekha Kumari has chipped in with 83 runs in this tournament so far and she has been very good behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Khushbu Kumari has been very effective with both bat and ball. She has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.41 and has scored 139 runs.

All-rounders

Monika Murmu is the leading run-getter for DHA-W and she has accumulated 201 runs. With the ball, she has picked up ten wickets.

Durga Kumari Murmu has amassed 243 runs at an average of 30.38 and has returned with nine scalps with the ball.

Bowlers

Rini Burman is at the top of the wicket charts in this tournament. She has taken 16 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 4.26.

Top 5 best players to pick in DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 736 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 707 points

Rini Burman (BOK-W): 637 points

Shanti Kumari (DHA-W): 612 points

Ritu Kumari (BOK-W): 487 points

Important stats for DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu: 243 runs & 9 wickets

Rini Burman: 16 wickets

Monika Murmu: 201 runs & 10 wickets

Shanti Kumari: 12 wickets

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sulekha Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Ritu Kumari, Monika Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Durga Kumari Murmu, Shanti Kumari, Anjali Das, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu Vice-captain: Monika Murmu

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sulekha Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Shreya Jha, Mamatha Kanojia, Ritu Kumari, Monika Murmu Anuskha Parmer, Durga Kumari Murmu, Shanti Kumari, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri

Captain: Rini Burman Vice-captain: Shanti Kumari.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar