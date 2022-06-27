DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 23

Dhanbad Dynamos will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in match number 23 of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.
Dhanbad Dynamos haven't had a great run so far. They have played seven matches in this tournament, winning two and losing four games ended in a tie.
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jugglers also have two wins but they have also lost five games.
DHA vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today
Dhanbad Dynamos: Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal (c), Wilfred Beng, Prakash Kumar Munda, Gautam Rajpoot, Yuvraj Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Vikash Kumar Gupta, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Sheet Kumar
Jamshedpur Jugglers: Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vijay Jena, Adarsh Giri, Vivek Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Mayank Pal, Vishal Prasad, Kamal Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Aryan Hooda
Match Details
Match: DHA vs JAM
Date & Time: June 27, 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. In addition, the spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.
Today’s DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Pankaj Kumar has been in good touch with the bat. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 126.14.
Batters
Vivek Kumar seems to be batting well and has accumulated 125 runs while striking at 119.05.
All-rounders
Yuvraj Kumar has been in top form with the ball and has returned with nine scalps at an economy rate of 6.75.
Supriyo Chakraborty has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 103 runs while striking at 143.06 and has three wickets to his name.
Bowlers
Pratik Ranjan is in solid form with the ball and has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.45.
Top 5 best players to pick in DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Pratik Ranjan (DHA): 329 points
Yuvraj Kumar (DHA): 311 points
Vivek Kumar (JAM): 227 points
Supriyo Chakraborty (JAM): 226 points
Vikash Vishal (DHA): 215 points
Important stats for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Yuvraj Kumar: Nine wickets
Pratik Ranjan: Eight wickets
Vikash Vishal: 134 runs
Supriyo Chakraborty: 103 runs and three wickets
Vivek Kumar: 125 runs
DHA vs JAM Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Prakash Kumar Munda, Supriyo Chakraborty, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Nishikant Kumar, Aryan Hooda
Captain: Yuvraj Kumar Vice-captain: Supriyo Chakraborty
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Vikash Vishal, Supriyo Chakraborty, Yuvraj Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Nishikant Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vishal Prasad
Captain: Pratik Ranjan Vice-captain: Pankaj Kumar