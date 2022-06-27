DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 23

Dhanbad Dynamos will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in match number 23 of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

Dhanbad Dynamos haven't had a great run so far. They have played seven matches in this tournament, winning two and losing four games ended in a tie.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jugglers also have two wins but they have also lost five games.

DHA vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today

Dhanbad Dynamos: Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal (c), Wilfred Beng, Prakash Kumar Munda, Gautam Rajpoot, Yuvraj Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Vikash Kumar Gupta, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Sheet Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vijay Jena, Adarsh Giri, Vivek Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Mayank Pal, Vishal Prasad, Kamal Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Aryan Hooda

Match Details

Match: DHA vs JAM

Date & Time: June 27, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. In addition, the spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.

Today’s DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pankaj Kumar has been in good touch with the bat. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 126.14.

Batters

Vivek Kumar seems to be batting well and has accumulated 125 runs while striking at 119.05.

All-rounders

Yuvraj Kumar has been in top form with the ball and has returned with nine scalps at an economy rate of 6.75.

Supriyo Chakraborty has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 103 runs while striking at 143.06 and has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Pratik Ranjan is in solid form with the ball and has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.45.

Top 5 best players to pick in DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Pratik Ranjan (DHA): 329 points

Yuvraj Kumar (DHA): 311 points

Vivek Kumar (JAM): 227 points

Supriyo Chakraborty (JAM): 226 points

Vikash Vishal (DHA): 215 points

Important stats for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Yuvraj Kumar: Nine wickets

Pratik Ranjan: Eight wickets

Vikash Vishal: 134 runs

Supriyo Chakraborty: 103 runs and three wickets

Vivek Kumar: 125 runs

DHA vs JAM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Prakash Kumar Munda, Supriyo Chakraborty, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Nishikant Kumar, Aryan Hooda

Captain: Yuvraj Kumar Vice-captain: Supriyo Chakraborty

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Vikash Vishal, Supriyo Chakraborty, Yuvraj Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Nishikant Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vishal Prasad

Captain: Pratik Ranjan Vice-captain: Pankaj Kumar

