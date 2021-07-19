DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 Match - July 20, 2021

Dhanbad Dynamos will be up against the Jamshedpur Jugglers in match number eight of the Jharkhand T20 2021 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Dhanbad Dynamos haven't had a great start to their Jharkhand T20 campaign. They lost to the Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets in their first game, as they couldn’t defend 135 runs. The Bokaro Blasters then beat them by three wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their second match. Dhanbad Dynamos will be desperate to get off the mark in the Jharkhand T20, starting with a victory over the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Speaking of the Jamshedpur Jugglers, they have started their Jharkhand T20 journey with a bang, winning their first two games. They beat the Singhbhum Strikers in their first match before emerging victorious from a high-scoring game against Dumka Daredevils. The Jugglers will be keen to extend their winning streak when they take on Dhanbad Dynamos at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Dynamos: Abhishek Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Aryan Hooda, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Kumar Ankit, Md Asif Mansoori, Nazim Siddiqui, Prem Kumar, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Shakti Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Arvind Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Prakash Seet, Rahil Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Sankat Mochan, Shresth Sagar, Umang Sethi, Vishal Singh, Vivek Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui (c & wk), Aryan Hooda, Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Md Asif Mansoori, Prem Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Rahil Khan, Atul Surwar, Shresth Sagar (wk), Umang Sethi, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 8th match, Jharkhand T20

Date and Time: July 20th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has something in it for everybody. Although it's a decent pitch to bat on, there is some turn available for the spinners, while the pacers also get the ball to move around early on. The average first innings score in completed Jharkhand T20 games at the venue is around 160 runs.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DHA vs JAM)

Dream11 Team for Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers - Jharkhand T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arvind Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Atul Surwar, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Vikash Kumar

Captain: Vishal Singh. Vice-captain: Sahil Raj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shresth Sagar, Rahil Khan, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Rahul Prasad, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori

Captain: Kaushal Singh. Vice-captain: Jaskaran Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar