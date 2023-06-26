DHD vs TET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uttarakhand Premier League T20, Match 7

The seventh match of the Uttarakhand Premier League T20 will see the Dehradun Dabangs (DHD) squaring off against Tehri Titans (TET) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Monday, June 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DHD vs TET Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Dehradun Dabangs have won each of their last two matches. Tehri Titans, on the other hand, lost their last match against Udham Singh Nagar Tigers by nine wickets.

Tehri Titans will give it their all, but the Dehradun Dabangs are expected to win this encounter.

DHD vs TET Match Details

The seventh match of the Uttarakhand Premier League T20 will be played on June 26 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DHD vs TET, Match 7

Date and Time: June 26, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where the contribution of the top-order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played here was between Haridwar Heroes and Udham Singh Nagar Tigers, where a total of 253 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

DHD vs TET Form Guide

DHD - W W

TET - L

DHD vs TET Probable Playing XI

DHD Playing XI

No injury updates

Kunal Chandela (c), Sunny Rana, Yogesh Rawat, Prabhakar Nainwal, Sagar Rawat, Vijay Sharma (wk), Bhanu Pratap Singh, Manish Gaur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Nikhil Pundir, Girish Rauturi

TET Playing XI

No injury updates

Harsh Rana, Vishal Dangwal, Harjeet Singh, Shiva Soni, Aditya Tare, Akhil Singh Rawat (c), Vaibhav Bhatt (wk), Sumit Juyal, Piyush Joshi, Prashant Chauhan, Prashant Bhati

DHD vs TET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Bhatt

V Bhatt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a good chance of scoring runs. A Singh Rawat is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Rawat

K Chandela and S Rawat are the two best batsmen picks for today's match. P Joshi played exceptionally well in the last series and is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Singh

M Gaur and H Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and are likely to complete their quota of overs. B Pratap is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Pundir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Chaudhary and N Pundir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. They are also expected to bowl in the death overs, giving them a good chance of picking up wickets. G Rauturi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DHD vs TET match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rawat

S Rawat will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 119 runs in the last two matches.

K Chandela

You could go with K Chandela as your vice-captain as he will bowl crucial overs and also bat in the top order. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 45 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DHD vs TET, Match 7

S Rawat

N Pundir

K Chandela

G Rauturi

B Pratap

Dehradun Dabangs vs Tehri Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat high up the order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win the grand leagues.

Dehradun Dabangs vs Tehri Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Bhatt, A Singh

Batters: K Chandela, P Joshi, S Rawat

All-rounders: H Singh, B Pratap, M Gaur

Bowlers: Y Chaudhary, N Pundir, G Rauturi

Dehradun Dabangs vs Tehri Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Bhatt

Batters: K Chandela, P Joshi, S Rawat, P Nainwal

All-rounders: H Singh, B Pratap, M Gaur

Bowlers: Y Chaudhary, N Pundir, G Rauturi

