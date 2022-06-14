DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 11

The eleventh match of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 will see Diamonds Women take on Angels Women (DIA-W vs ANG-W) on Tuesday, June 14. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this fixture.

Diamonds Women have been inconsistent throughout the tournament so far. After a convincing 57-run win over Princess Women, they crashed to a seven-wicket loss against Queens Women in their last match.

They are now third in the table with just two wins and three losses from five matches. This is the last league game for the side and they will have to look to win the match at any cost. A win here will keep their hopes of playing the final alive but another defeat will see them out of the race.

Angels Women, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are currently in the second spot. They bounced back from their previous loss to beat Princess Women by 31 runs.

Angels Women also need to win this game to confirm their spot in the finals. A defeat here will see them go level on points with the Diamonds Women and it will then come down to the net run-rate.

Thus, this is a crucial fixture for both sides and we can expect a cracking contest on the cards.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DIA-W

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (c), Rohini Mane, Poonam Khemnar, Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Aafiya Khan (wk), Arunadevi Sekar, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Lella Tejaswini, Ajini PS, Uma Venkatesan

ANG-W

Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Payal Balmik, Honey Yadav, Likitha Vilveetil, Janaki Ramasamy (c), Rubavathi Gubendiran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Swetha Kandasamy

Match Details

DIA-W vs ANG-W, 11th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022

Date & Time: June 14, 2022, Tuesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue continues to remain balanced in nature. Both the batters and bowlers will be assisted off the surface and fans can expect an even battle between the bat and the ball. Batters will have to take some time and settle in to play their shots freely. The side that bats first should look to score in excess of a minimum of 70 runs.

Today’s DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aafiya Khan, the keeper-batter from Diamonds Women, is capable of making some key contributions with the willow at the top of the order. She can also fetch some vital points from behind the wickets.

Batters

Yuvashri Karthikeyan, the captain of the Diamonds Women, has been their best player with the bat in the tournament so far. She has scored 119 runs, including a high score of an unbeaten 63. Yuvashriis is capable of playing attacking cricket and can play the anchor role as well. She is an important part of their batting line-up and a vital pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shilpa Sahu of Angels Women is in top form and a brilliant all-rounder for her side. She has stacked up 124 runs from five matches and scored a match-winning 50 in the previous game against Princess Women. Shilpa has also picked up three wickets and is a handy bowler as well. She can bring some crucial fantasy points with both the bat and ball in hand.

Poonam Khemnar is another fine all-rounder from Diamonds Women. She scored 113 runs with the willow and grabbed four wickets with the ball. Poonam is undoubtedly a valuable inclusion in your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest.

Bowlers

Payal Balmik has been a key wicket-taker for the Angels Women in this edition of the tournament so far. She has six wickets to her name and has been a consistent performer with the ball. Payal is expected to provide them with key breakthroughs in this crucial encounter.

Top 5 best players to pick in DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (Diamonds Women) - 248 points

Shilpa Sahu (Angels Women) - 333 points

Poonam Khemnar (Diamonds Women) - 322 points

Lella Tejaswini (Diamonds Women) - 236 points

Payal Balmik (Angels Women) - 307 points

Important stats for DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Poonam Khemnar (DIA-W) - 113 runs and four wickets

Shilpa Sahu (ANG-W) - 124 runs with the willow and three wickets

Payal Balmik (ANG-W) – Six wickets

DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestions #1: Aafiya Khan, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Janaki Ramasamy, Poonam Khemnar, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Lella Tejaswini, Payal Balmik

Captain: Shilpa Sahu Vice-captain: Poonam Khemnar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Poonam Khemnar, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Rohini Mane, Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Lella Tejaswini, Payal Balmik

Captain: Shilpa Sahu Vice-captain: Yuvashri Karthikeyan

