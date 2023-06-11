DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Diamonds Women (DIA-W) squaring off against Angels Women (ANG-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Sunday, June 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Diamonds Women have won two of their last five matches. Angels Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. Diamonds Women will give it their all to win the match, but Angels Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Match Details

The 11th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 11 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DIA-W vs ANG-W, Match 11

Date and Time: June 11, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Angels Women and Princess Women, where a total of 194 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Form Guide

DIA-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

ANG-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

DIA-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing XI

DIA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kavisha Elayaperumal ©, Betha Raghavika (wk), Gautami Naik, Yashi Pandey, Salonee Dangore, Aashna Patidar, Anjana B, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Akshaya Bharathwaz V, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Sagarikka SK

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Asha Shobana, John Stephy (c & wk), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Shivanti Gupta, Ananya Hegde, Niharika BVV, Arthika Velmurugan, Divya Shanmugam, Arunthathi Kumar

DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Raghavika

B Raghavika is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Elumalai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Elayaperumal

S Gupta and K Elayaperumal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Asha

G Naik and S Asha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Nigam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Mane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dangore and R Mane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Bharathwaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DIA-W vs ANG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Asha

S Asha will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 394 points in the last five matches.

T Nigam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Nigam the captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 340 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DIA-W vs ANG-W, Match 11

S Asha

G Naik

T Nigam

A Hegde

K Elayaperumal

Diamonds Women vs Angels Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Diamonds Women vs Angels Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika

Batters: Y Karthikeyan, K Elayaperumal

All-rounders: S Asha, T Nigam, A Hegde, G Naik, S CC Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: A Bharathwaz, R Mane, S Dangore

Diamonds Women vs Angels Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika

Batters: Y Karthikeyan, K Elayaperumal, S Gupta

All-rounders: S Asha, T Nigam, A Hegde, G Naik, S CC Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: R Mane, S Dangore

Poll : 0 votes