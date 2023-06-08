DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Diamonds Women (DIA-W) squaring off against Angels Women (ANG-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, June 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Diamonds Women have won both of their last two matches. Angels Women, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches. Angels Women will give it their all to win the match, but Diamonds Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 8 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DIA-W vs ANG-W, Match 5

Date and Time: June 8, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Angels Women and Princess Women, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Form Guide

DIA-W - W W

ANG-W - L L

DIA-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing XI

DIA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Salonee Dangore, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Aashna Patidar, Kavisha Elayaperumal ©, Yashi Pandey, Gautami Naik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Betha Raghavika (wk), Anjana B, Akshaya Bharathwaz V, Vedhavarsha S

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shivanti Gupta, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Johnstephy J Elumalai (wk), Ananya Hegde, Divya Shanmugam ©, Rohini Mane, BVV Niharika, Arthika Velmurugan-G, Pooja Saravanan, Tamanna Nigam, Sobhana Asha

DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Raghavika

B Raghavika is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Elumalai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Elayaperumal

S Gupta and K Elayaperumal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Asha

G Naik and S Asha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Chandrasekaran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Mane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dangore and R Mane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Bharathwaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DIA-W vs ANG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Asha

S Asha will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 81 runs and taken a wicket in the last two matches.

G Naik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Naik the captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has scored 79 runs and taken a wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DIA-W vs ANG-W, Match 5

S Asha

G Naik

K Elayaperumal

A Hegde

R Mane

Diamonds Women vs Angels Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Diamonds Women vs Angels Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika

Batters: S Gupta, K Elayaperumal

All-rounders: S Asha, T Nigam, A Hegde, G Naik, S CC Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: A Bharathwaz, R Mane, S Dangore

Diamonds Women vs Angels Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Elumalai

Batters: K Elayaperumal, Y Karthikeyan

All-rounders: S Asha, T Nigam, A Hegde, G Naik, S CC Chandrasekaran, V S

Bowlers: A Bharathwaz, R Mane

