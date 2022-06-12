DIA-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 8

Diamonds Women (DIA-W) and Princess Women (PRI-W) will meet in Match 8 of the Byju’s Pondicherry Women’s T10 on Sunday, June 12. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest.

Diamonds haven’t gotten off to the best of starts in this edition of the tournament. They only have a solitary win from three games and are third in the table.

Their first game resulted in a win against Princess Women. However, they have lost both of their subsequent matches. They will be keen to get back to winning ways and get their campaign back on track.

The story for Princess has been similar to that of Diamonds. They are at the bottom of the table with one win from three matches. Princess faced defeat in their first game. However, they bounced back with a win over Angels Women.

Their last match against Queens Women resulted in an 11-run loss. They have been inconsistent and need to pick themselves up soon if they want to stay alive in this tournament.

DIA-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DIA-W

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (c), Rohini Mane, Poonam Khemnar, Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Aafiya Khan (wk), Arunadevi Sekar, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Lella Tejaswini, Ajini PS, Uma Venkatesan.

PRI-W

Jaai Dewannavar, Ramya M Latha (c), Sonal Patil, BVV Niharika, Shreedevi Rathord, Abirame Ramamurthy, Radhika Pandian, Sherly Rani Bonro, Sivasankari Ramasamy (wk), Sagarikka SK, Keerthana Krishnamoorthy.

Match Details

Match: DIA-W vs PRI-W, 6th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 12, 2022, Sunday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will assist both batters and bowlers equally. Spinners will have a key role to play, while batters will need to spend some time in the middle before they can play their shots.

The side batting first should score at least 80 runs to be on the safer side.

Today’s DIA-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ramya M Latha, the keeper-batter of Princess Women, has scored 16 runs so far in three innings. However, she has given a lot of valuable points from behind the wickets, which makes her a crucial inclusion for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Sonal Patil of Princess Women has scored 49 runs from three games so far. She has had a couple of good starts and will look to score big in this match. Patil is a key member of her side and has to contribute with the willow if they are to win.

All-rounders

Jaai Dewannavar of Princess Women has scored 91 runs in three games and is in good form with the bat. She has been consistent and we can expect her to bring a good number of fantasy points with both the bat and ball in hand.

Poonam Khemnar of Diamonds Women is another all-rounder who can bring a lot of fantasy points. She has also scored 91 runs from three games apart from picking up three wickets. Her vital contributions in both departments make her a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lella Tejaswini, a bowler from Diamonds Women, has picked up three wickets from two matches. She has bowled tidy lines and lengths, which gives her a good chance of picking up wickets in every game.

Top 5 best players to pick in DIA-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (Diamonds Women) - 136 points.

Jaai Dewannavar (Princess Women) - 145 points.

Poonam Khemnar (Diamonds Women) - 271 points.

Lella Tejaswini (Diamonds Women) - 124 points.

Sonal Patil (Princess Women) - 131 Points.

Important stats for DIA-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Poonam Khemnar (DIA-W) - 91 runs and three wickets.

Jaai Dewannavar (PRI-W) - 91 runs.

Lella Tejaswini (DIA-W) – Three wickets.

DIA-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya M Latha, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arthika Velmurugan, BVV Niharika, Poonam Khemnar, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, Ajini PS, Lella Tejaswini, Shreedevi Rathord.

Captain: Poonam Khemnar | Vice-captain: Jaai Sanjat Dewannavar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aafiya Khan, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arthika Velmurugan, BVV Niharika, Radhika Pandian, Poonam Khemnar, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, Ajini PS, Lella Tejaswini, Shreedevi Rathord.

Captain: Poonam Khemnar | Vice-captain: Sonal Patil.

