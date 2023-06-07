DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Diamonds Women (DIA-W) squaring off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday, June 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Diamonds Women won their last match against Princess Women by 9 wickets. Queens Women, on the other hand, secured a thrilling victory against Angels Women by 2 runs.

Queens Women will give it their all to win the match, but Diamonds Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DIA-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The 3rd match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 7 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DIA-W vs QUN-W, Match 3

Date and Time: 7th June 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Diamonds Women and Princess Women, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 3 wickets.

DIA-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

DIA-W - W

QUN-W - W

DIA-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

DIA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Salonee Dangore, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Aashna Patidar, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Yashi Pandey, Gautami Naik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Betha Raghavika (wk), Anjana B, Akshaya Bharathwaz V, Vedhavarsha S

QUN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Jeevitha Sankaradass (wk), Likhitha VG, Rebecca Arul, Sushmitha Raja, Sonal Patil, Amruta Satsangi, Varsha Choudhary, Dirisha S, Dhivya Mohanraj, Vasanthi Dhanraj, SherlyRani Baburaj B

DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Raghavika

B Raghavika is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Ramasamy is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Elayaperumal

S Pandey and K Elayaperumal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Arul played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

G Naik and S Patil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Satsangi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Kaushal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dangore and P Kaushal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Murugesan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DIA-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

G Naik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Naik as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DIA-W vs QUN-W, Match 3

S Patil

G Naik

A Satsangi

K Elayaperumal

V Choudhary

Diamonds Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Diamonds Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika

Batters: S Pandey, K Elayaperumal

All-rounders: S Patil (vc), A Satsangi, G Naik (c), V Choudhary, S CC Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: A Bharathwaz V, P Kaushal, G Murugesan

Diamonds Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika

Batters: K Elayaperumal

All-rounders: S Patil, A Satsangi (vc), G Naik (c), V Choudhary, S CC Chandrasekaran, V S

Bowlers: S Dangore, P Kaushal, G Murugesan

