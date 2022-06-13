DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 9

Diamonds Women will lock horns with Queens Women (DIA-W vs QUN-W) in the ninth match of the Byju’ Pondicherry Women’s T10 on Monday, June 13. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Diamonds Women have had a mediocre run in the tournament so far. They have two wins and as many defeats from four matches. A defeat against Angels Women had them under pressure. However, they bounced back with a convincing 57-run win against Princess Women in their last fixture.

This win will give them momentum going into the remaining contests. Diamonds Women will have to continue performing in a similar fashion.

Queens Women, meanwhile, are at the top of the table with three wins from four matches. Their previous game against Angels Women resulted in a 19-run victory. Since their opening defeat, they have won three consecutive matches and are the most consistent team in this edition of the tournament so far.

They will be keen to carry on their unbeaten run and consolidate their top spot in the table. Queens Women are in top form and are performing well as a unit in all departments.

DIA-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DIA-W

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (c), Rohini Mane, Poonam Khemnar, Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Aafiya Khan (wk), Arunadevi Sekar, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Lella Tejaswini, Ajini PS, Uma Venkatesan.

QUN-W

Gautami Naik, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Heena Hotchandini (c), Abhilasha Patil, Sri Lakshmi, Soundharya Arumugam, Johnstephy Elumalai, Pooja Saravanan, Usha S, Hema Sri Aravamuthan.

Match Details

Match: DIA-W vs QUN-W, 9th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 13, 2022, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature. Both the batters and bowlers will benefit off the surface. Batters will have to be careful early and look to play their strokes later. Spinners will continue to play a vital role.

The team that wins the toss should bat first and put runs on the board on this surface.

Today’s DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai, the keeper-batter of Queens Women hasn’t had a lot of impact with the bat. However, she will be keen to use her experience and make some vital contributions. She has given some crucial points with gloves in hand from behind the stumps, making her a vital pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Abhilasha Patil of Queens Women has scored 51 runs from four matches so far. She has a high-score of an unbeaten 43 against Angels Women. Patil hasn’t been able to score enough in the last few games and will be keen t0 make a comeback with the willow in this match.

All-rounders

Yuvashri Karthikeyan, skipper of Diamonds Women, has led from the front. She has scored 114 runs from four games, including an unbeaten 33-ball 63 in the last match. Yuvashri is also capable of picking up a few key wickets in the middle and can fetch fantasy points with both the bat and ball in hand.

Poonam Khemnar from Diamonds Women is another key all-rounder. She has scored 97 runs in the tournament so far and has also grabbed three wickets at a healthy economy-rate. Poonam is certainly a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lella Tejaswini, who plays for Diamonds Women has been a consistent wicket-taker for his side. She has five scalps to her name from three matches. Tejaswini has bowled with excellent control and a miserly economy allows her to build pressure and pick wickets in every game.

Top 5 best players to pick in DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (Diamonds Women) - 240 points.

Gautami Naik (Queens Women) - 281 points.

Poonam Khemnar (Diamonds Women) - 296 points.

Lella Tejaswini (Diamonds Women) - 200 points.

Heena Hotchandini (Queens Women) - 236 Points.

Important stats for DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Poonam Khemnar (DIA-W) - 97 runs and three wickets.

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (DIA-W) - 114 runs with the willow and two wickets.

Lella Tejaswini (DIA-W) – Five wickets.

DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Poonam Khemnar, Gautami Naik, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Abhilasha Patil, Heena Hotchandini, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Lella Tejaswini.

Captain: Poonam Khemnar. Vice-captain: Guatami Naik.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aafiya Khan, Sri Lakshmi, Pooja Saravanan, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Gautami Naik, Rohini Mane, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Poonam Khemnar, Soundharya Arumugam, Heena Hotchandini, Lella Tejaswini.

Captain: Poonam Khemnar. Vice-captain: Yuvashri Karthikeyan.

