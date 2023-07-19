DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 6

The 6th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Diamonds Women (DIA-W) squaring off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Wednesday, July 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Diamonds Women have won one of their last two matches. Queens Women, too, have a solitary victory in two appearances.

Queens Women will give it their all to win the match, but Diamonds Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DIA-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The 6th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 19 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DIA-W vs QUN-W, Match 6

Date and Time: 19th July 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Queens Women and Princess Women, where a total of 259 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

DIA-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

DIA-W - L W

QUN-W - W L

DIA-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

DIA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Betha Raghavika (wk), Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Yashi Premkumar Pandey, Tejal Hasabnis, Usha S, Amruta Satsangi, Abarna-A, Vasanthi Dhanraj, Jyothi Kadari, Anika Kumaresan

QUN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sunayana Mishra (wk), Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Tamanna Nigam, Mahalakshmi Sathyam, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Ananya Hegde, Sneka-S, Srimeera-C, Ajantha-J, Bakkialakshmi Sivaprakasam, Arunthathi Kumar

DIA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mishra

S Mishra is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Sandhya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Nigam

Y Karthikeyan and T Nigam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Hasabnis played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran and A Satsangi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Srimeera C is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Kadari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Veerkar and J Kadari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Thirugnanam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DIA-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 155 points in the last two matches.

J Kadari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Kadari as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 259 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DIA-W vs QUN-W, Match 6

N Chandrasekaran

J Kadari

T Nigam

T Hasabnis

P Veerkar

Diamonds Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Diamonds Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Mishra

Batters: T Nigam (vc), T Hasabnis, Y Karthikeyan

All-rounders: N Chandrasekaran (c), A Satsangi, Srimeera C

Bowlers: P Veerkar, R Thirugnanam, J Kadari, L Tejaswani

Diamonds Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Sandhya

Batters: T Nigam, T Hasabnis

All-rounders: N Chandrasekaran (vc), A Satsangi, Srimeera C

Bowlers: P Veerkar, R Thirugnanam, J Kadari (c), D Shanmugam, A Bharathwaz