DIC vs SICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for DIC vs SICC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening take on Stockholm International CC in Match 13 of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

As the league table begins to take shape with each passing game, Djurgardens IF Cricketforening look to assert their dominance as they face Stockholm International Cricket Club on Wednesday.

Djurgardens have been unstoppable so far with two wins in two games. However, their opponents, Stockholm International, lost their only game on Monday and look to kick-start their campaign. They will have to overcome a very formidable Djurgardens side, who are the odds-on favourites to win this game.

Nevertheless, we can expect a competitive clash at the Karbsy Center, much to the delight of Dream11 and ECS T10 enthusiasts.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Stockholm International Cricket Club

Advertisement

Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Razzaq Abdul, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

Predicted Playing XIs

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

W Boshoff, M O'Connor, D Nissila, R Robbins, S Choudhary, A Bhukari, A Dubey, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor

Stockholm International Cricket Club

S Imtiaz, A Akthar, U Rafique, Y Saleemi, S Asad, N Anjum, H Mehmood, A Ahmad, Z Malik, I Syed and B Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm International Cricket Club

Date: 8th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a pretty competitive one, with both the batsmen and bowlers getting something from it. There isn't much turn for the spinners, although they have picked wickets in the middle overs. While there is some rain on the forecast, we should see some action in the middle, with 80 being a par score at this venue.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DIC vs SICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1:W Boshoff, S Imtiaz, D Nissila, M O'Connor, Y Saleemi, S Choudhry, A Dubey, H Mehmood, S Conein, A Ahmad and B Muhammad

Captain: A Dubey, Vice-Captain: B Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bhukari, S Imtiaz, D Nissila, M O'Connor, Y Saleemi, N Anjum, A Dubey, H Mehmood, S Conein, A Ahmad and B Muhammad

Captain: B Muhammad, Vice-Captain: S Conein