DIF vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report

Djurgardens IF will face off against Alby Zalmi CC in the 34th match of the ECS T10 Sweden on 28th July. The Norsborg Cricket Ground will play host to this match.

Djurgardens have had a memorable tournament so far as they sit comfortably in top spot, having won all of their games. They defeated Huddinge by 47 runs in their last encounter and will look to replicate a similar performance in this match.

On the other hand, Alby Zalmi CC are in fourth spot in the points table with just one win in four games. They got their only victory in the last game when they crushed Nacka CC by seven wickets.

DIF vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

Djurgardens IF

Ankit Dubey, Richie Robbins, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Anand Joshi, Wynand Boshoff (C/wk), Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Shravan Kannan, Daniel Nissila, Zairi Baig.

Alby Zalmi CC

Taj Hussain, Rahel Khan (C), Tas Qureshi, Azam Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Iftikhar, Zia Alozai, Shahed Ali, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Sami Khalil, Aman Zahid.

Match Details

Match: DIF vs ALZ, ECS Stockholm T10

Date and Time: 28th July, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is quite helpful to bowlers. Batting may be easier in the beginning, but as the match builds up, it is the bowlers who are likely to control the game.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s DIF vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wynand Boshoff - Boshoff has been a consistent performer throughout the tournament. He is expected to deliver once again and is a must-pick in your DIF vs ALZ Dream11 team for today's encounter.

Batsmen

Richie Robbins - Robbins is a dependable opening batter who can anchor the innings and help his team reach a respectable total. He is a safe choice in today’s game.

Shahed Ali - Shahed Ali is a powerful hitter who can hammer the ball all around the field. He has the potential to be a devastating weapon for his side.

All-rounders

Shahzeb Choudhary - Shahzeb has been in exceptional form this season and has contributed with both bat and ball. He should be a sure-shot selection for your team.

Rahel Khan - Rahel Khan is an outstanding all-rounder who leads the team. He has the ability to be a match-winner in today's game.

Bowlers

Prashant Shukla - Prashant Shukla is having a great tournament and has been on the wicket-taking charts in almost every match. His knack for picking up regular wickets will be crucial in this game.

Sami Khalil - Sami Khalil is a skilled player who might come out as a bombshell. He is unconventional, which makes him an intriguing element for your Dream11 team.

Top 5 best players to pick in DIF vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry - 504 points

Prashant Shukla - 304 points

Wynand Boshoff - 302 points

Azam Khalil - 285 points

Rahel Khan - 264 points

Important stats for DIF vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Wynand Boshoff - 3 matches, 148 runs

Azam Khalil - 4 matches 76 runs, 5 wickets

Shahzeb Choudhry - 5 matches 57 runs, 10 wickets

Prashant Shukla - 5 matches, 8 wickets

Rahel Khan - 4 matches, 32 runs, 6 wickets

DIF vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Today

DIF vs ALZ Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wynand Boshoff, Richie Robbins, Shahed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Sami Khalil.

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry | Vice-Captain: Rahel Khan.

DIF vs ALZ Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wynand Boshoff, Shahed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Serge Conein.

Captain: Wynand Boshoff | Vice-Captain: Shravan Kannan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra