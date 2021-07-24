DIF vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction:  Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for ECS T10 Sweden Match

Djurgardens IF and Nacka will lock horns in the 23rd match of ECS T10 Stockholm at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm on Saturday.

Djurgardens IF were exceptional in the European Cricket Series in Stockholm in 2020 and finished on top of the points table in Group B. Although they couldn’t win the title after entering the final, they have enough ammunition in their tank to go for the kill this season. All they will aim for is a title win and avenge their previous loss to Nacka.

Nacka are the most experienced team \in this tournament and they are strong favorites to win the title as well. They entered this competition as defending champions and would be keen to retain the title. Although they lost some of their players to other new sides, they still have enough power to defend their title.

Squads to choose from

Djurgardens IF

Abdul Matin Hamid, Alex Tesdorf, Anand Joshi, Ankit Dubey, Aritra Bhakat, Asim Bukhari, Benedict Chambers, Daniel Nissila, Deepak Chandel, Joshua Goddard, Leonard Gonourie, Liam Karlsson, Manir Hossain, Mitch O’Connor, Pierre du Plessis, Prashant Shukla, Rahul Singh, Richie Robbins, Ryan Kingsley, Serge Conein, Sesanka Katuri, Shahzeb Choudhary, Shravan Kannan, Wynand Boshoff, Zairi Baig

Nacka

Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Mohammad Abubakar, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Sadiq Sidiqi, Shafi Masood, Shakil Jalali, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid

DIF vs NAC Probable Playing XIs

Djurgardens IF

Ankit Dubey, Asim Bukhari, Daniel Nissila, Liam Karlsson, Mitch O’Connor, Prashant Shukla, Richie Robbins, Serge Conein, Shahzeb Choudhary, Wynand Boshoff, Rahul Singh

Nacka

Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Shakil Jalali, Zabi Zahid

Match Details

Match: Djurgardens IF vs Nacka, Match 23

Date and Time (IST): 24th July, 4:30 PM

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch report

The pitch has been conducive for batting so far in the tournament, with slow bowlers getting fair assistance as the match progresses. The teams batting first have an impressive record with the ball coming on to the bat nicely.

With chances of rain close to zero, we should witness an interesting contest between these two top-class sides.

DIF vs NAC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DIF vs NAC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabi Zahid, Asim Bukhari, Omran Zazai, Shakil Jalali, Shahzeb Choudhary, Ankit Dubey, Azam Mohammad, Khalid Zahid, Abdul Hakeem, Serge Conein, Rahul Singh

Captain: Ankit Dubey Vice-captain: Khalid Zahid

DIF vs NAC Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch O’Connor, Hewad Momand, Asim Bukhari, Shakil Jalali, Ankit Dubey, Azam Mohammad, Khalid Zahid, Abdul Hakeem, Serge Conein, Rahul Singh, Prashant Shukla

Captain: Khalid Zahid Vice-captain: Mitch O’Connor

