DIF vs STO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Stockholm 2nd Quarter-final

Djurgardens IF will lock horns with Stockholm in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

Djurgardens IF finished second in Group B, having won five out of their eight ECS T10 Stockholm matches. They lost to Marsta by six runs in their last match. Stockholm, on the other hand, managed to win four out of their eight ECS T10 Stockholm matches and finished third in Group A. They defeated the Forenom Royals by 26 runs in their last match.

DIF vs STO Probable Playing 11 Today

DIF XI

Wynand Boshoff (C & WK), Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ryan Kingsley, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Aritra Bhakat, Shravan Kannan, Pierre du Plessis, Zairi Baig.

STO XI

Chenna Nali (C), Kaushik Vats, Ankit Tiwari (WK), Archan Vaidya, Shiva Arsi, Vinod Chalindra, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Rakesh Kumar, Sridhar Pokala.

Match Details

DIF vs STO, Quarter-final 2, ECS T10 Stockholm

Date and Time: 30th July 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board as most of the ECS T10 Stockholm matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. Anything around 110-120 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

Today’s DIF vs STO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Wynand Boshoff: Boshoff has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 219 runs at a strike rate of 173.81 in six matches. He is also the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Stockholm this season.

Batsmen

Archan Vaidya: He is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team. He has scored 159 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 206.49 while also picking up two wickets this season.

Asim Bukhari: Bukhari hasn't performed as per the expectations this season. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 117.77 and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of nine in his seven outings.

All-rounders

Shahzeb Choudhry: Choudhry has impressed everyone with his all-around performances in the ongoing season. He has scored 105 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 and also picked up 11 wickets. He is the leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Stockholm.

Shiva Arsi: He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 125.75 in six matches.

Bowlers

Prashant Shukla: Shukla is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.35 in eight matches.

Manoj Tomar: Tomar has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of ECS T10 Stockholm matches. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.72 in seven games.

Top 5 best players to pick in DIF vs STO Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry (DIF) - 630 points

Wynand Boshoff (DIF) - 452 points

Prashant Shukla (DIF) - 392 points

Shravan Kannan (DIF) - 355 points

Archan Vaidya (STO) - 337 points

Important stats for DIF vs STO Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry: 105 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 173.81 and ER - 8.57

Archan Vaidya: 159 runs and two wickets in four matches; SR - 206.49 and ER - 8.71

Wynand Boshoff: 219 runs in six matches; SR - 173.81

Deepjagan Singh: Seven wickets in seven matches; ER - 9.69

Prashant Shukla: 10 wickets in eight matches; ER - 7.35

DIF vs STO Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm)

DIF vs STO Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kaushik Vats, Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Vinod Chalindra, Archan Vaidya, Shahzeb Choudhry, Shiva Arsi, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Archan Vaidya. Vice-captain: Shahzeb Choudhry.

DIF vs STO Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wynand Boshoff, Ankit Tiwari, Vinod Chalindra, Deepak Chandel, Archan Vaidya, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ryan Kingsley, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Archan Vaidya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar