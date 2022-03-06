DV-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022 Final

Digaru Viranganas Women will take on Dhansiri Dashers Women in the final of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on Sunday.

Digaru Viranganas Women have been in good form in this tournament. They have five wins, one loss and a no-result so far. On the other hand, Dhansiri Dashers Women finished with six wins and two losses to reach the final.

DV-W vs DD-W Probable Playing 11 today

Digaru Viranganas Women: Monikha Das (c), Maina Narah (wk), Parbin Sultana, Parishmita Barua, Suparna Sinha, Mallika Boro, Anamika Bori, Urmila Chatterjee, Majeda Begum, Andrialeena Hazarika, Junmoni Koul

Dhansiri Dashers Women: Varsha Rajak (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Florina Taye, Sneha Sinha, Rimjhim Kol, Suman Bhumij, Pushpa Chakraborty, Priya Barman, Mousumi Narah, Jinti Moni Kalita, Anamika Saikia

Match Details

Match: DV-W vs DD-W

Date & Time: March 6th 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the bowlers have been dominated proceedings more often than not. The pacers have found some movement early on and spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s DV-W vs DD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Uma Chetry has been in solid form with the bat and is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament. She has amassed 232 runs at an average of 38.67.

Batters

Suparna Sinha has contributed well all-round. She has chipped in with 72 runs and has taken six wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Monikha Das has had a huge impact with both bat and ball. She is the leading run-getter (286 runs) and has picked up five wickets as well.

Bowlers

Priya Barman is bowling really well and has returned with eight wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 3.76.

Top 5 best players to pick in DV-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monikha Das (DV-W): 621 points

Uma Chetry (DD-W): 487 points

Anamika Bori (DV-W): 397 points

Mousumi Narah (DD-W): 356 points

Priya Barman (DD-W): 304 points

Important stats for DV-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monikha Das: 286 runs & 5 wickets

Anamika Bori: 115 runs & 7 wickets

Uma Chetry: 232 runs

Priya Barman: 8 wickets

DV-W vs DD-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Digaru Viranganas Women vs Dhansiri Dashers Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Uma Chetry, Florina Taye, Parbin Sultana, Suparna Sinha, Monikha Das, Varsha Rajak, Urmila Chatterjee, Anamika Bori, Priya Barman, Mousumi Narah, Jinti Moni Kalita

Captain: Monikha Das Vice-captain: Uma Chetry

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Digaru Viranganas Women vs Dhansiri Dashers Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Uma Chetry, Florina Taye, Deboshree Konwar, Suparna Sinha, Monikha Das, Urmila Chatterjee, Anamika Bori, Priya Barman, Mousumi Narah, Jinti Moni Kalita, Majeda Begum

Captain: Monikha Das Vice-captain: Priya Barman

