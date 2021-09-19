DPR vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021 Match 3

Dihing Patkai Riders will take on Brahmaputra Boys in the third game of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field, Guwahati, on Sunday.

This is the first game of the tournament for both teams. Both Dihing Patkai Riders and Brahmaputra Boys have some talented players in their ranks, and will look to impress from the get go.

DPR vs BRB Probable Playing 11s

Dihing Patkai Riders:

Sibsankar Roy, Anand Sharma, Arup Das, Asif Wasimul Haque, Dibakar Johri, Denish Ahmed, Rajat Khan,Md. Meraj, Rahul Hazarika, Sahil Ahmed, Rituraj Biswas.

Brahmaputra Boys:

Anurag Talukdar, Rishav Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Chanakya Sarma, Krishna Das, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Mudasir Alam, Biplab Saikia, Akash Chetri, Pushparaj Sarma, Kunal Sarma.

Match Details

Match: DPR vs BRB.

Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 9 AM IST.

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

There is likelihood of rain. Under overcast conditions, the pacers are likely to get some movement, especially with the new ball. The first two games were low-scoring ones, and both games were won by the team chasing.

DPR vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anurag Talukdar – The BRB wicketkeeper-batsman is very safe behind the stumps, and can be handy with the bat as well.

Batsmen

Asif Wasimul Haque – Haque is one of the premier batters for DPR, and he has the knack of getting big scores at the top of the order.

Mudasir Alam – Alam could be a key player in the BRB batting lineup. He can get some vital runs in the middle order as well.

All-rounders

Arup Das – The seam-bowling all-rounder can have a huge impact with both bat and ball. Hence, he could be a crucial pick for this game.

Krishna Das - Das might be a useful option. He can contribute effectively all-round.

Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain – Hussain is a wicket-taking bowler, and he can also keep the runs down.

Rituraj Biswas – Biswas can be quite handy with the ball. He can chip away with wickets, and can bowl economical spells as well.

Five best players to pick in DPR vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team

Asif Wasimul Haque (DPR).

Krishna Das (BRB).

Arup Das (DPR).

Anurag Talukdar (BRB).

Mudasir Alam (BRB).

DPR vs BRB Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anurag Talukdar, Rishav Das, Denish Ahmed, Asif Wasimul Haque, Mudasir Alam, Sibsankar Roy, Arup Das, Krishna Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Rituraj Biswas, Kunal Sarma.

Captain: Arup Das. Vice-captain: Krishna Das.

Dream11 Team for Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys - Assam T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anurag Talukdar, Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Asif Wasimul Haque, Arup Das, Krishna Das, Md. Meraj, Biplab Saikia, Mukhtar Hussain, Rituraj Biswas, Akash Chetri.

Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque. Vice-captain: Mukhtar Hussain.

Edited by Bhargav