DPR vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 25

Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) will take on Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in match number 25 of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday.
Dihing Patkai Riders haven't had a great run in the Assam T20. They have won just one game and lost four while a couple of their fixtures were washed out. Kaziranga Heroes have been inconsistent in the Assam T20. With three wins and five losses, they are fourth in the points table.
DPR vs KAH Probable Playing 11 Today
Dihing Patkai Riders: Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Sibsankar Roy (c), Arup Das, Hridip Deka, Dibakar Johori, Anand Sharma, Rabi Chetri, Sahil Ahmed
Kaziranga Heroes: Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Amit Sinha (c), Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Ranjit Mali, Shivam Mittal, Abir Chakraborty, Kalam Raiza, Bhaskar Das, Abhijit Barman
Match Details
DPR vs KAH, Match 25, Assam T20
Date & Time: September 30th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The pitch at Judges Field in Guwahati hasn't been the best to bat on. There haven't really been a lot of high-scoring games, with the bowlers having had the upper hand at the venue.
Today’s DPR vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Hrishikesh Tamuli – Tamuli has been in top form with the bat, amassing 145 runs in the Assam T20 so far.
Batsmen
Rahul Hazarika – Hazarika has batted nicely in the tournament, scoring 124 runs at an average of 24.60.
Danish Das – The KAH middle-order batsman is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the Assam T20. He has managed 241 runs at an average of 34.43 and a strike rate of 121.72.
All-rounders
Amit Sinha – Singh has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. He has chipped in with 127 runs and taken six wickets at an economy rate of 4.65.
Ranjit Mali – The 32-year-old pacer has returned with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.08 in the Assam T20.
Arup Das – The DPR seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.05.
Bowlers
Hridip Deka – Despite playing just four Assam T20 games, Deka has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.80.
Kalam Raiza – Raiza has chipped in well with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 86 runs and picked up three wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in DPR vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team
Danish Das (KAH): 459 points
Amit Sinha (KAH): 415 points
Abhilash Gogoi (KAH): 402 points
Ranjit Mali (KAH): 396 points
Arup Das (DPR): 287 points
Important stats for DPR vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team
Danish Das: 241 runs; SR – 121.72
Amit Sinha: 127 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 105.83 & ER – 4.65
Ranjit Mali: 11 wickets; ER – 6.08
Arup Das: 8 wickets; ER – 6.05
Rahul Hazarika: 123 runs; SR – 102.50
DPR vs KAH Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Danish Das, Denish Ahmed, Rahul Hazarika, Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Arup Das, Kalam Raiza, Hridip Deka, Dibakar Johori
Captain: Amit Sinha. Vice-captain: Danish Das
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Danish Das, Denish Ahmed, Rahul Hazarika, Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Arup Das, Kalam Raiza, Rabi Chetri, Dibakar Johori
Captain: Ranjit Mali. Vice-captain: Arup Das