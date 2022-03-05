DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 19

Dikhou Tigress Women (DT-W) will take on Kapili Princess Women (KP-W) in the 19th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.
Dikhou Tigress Women had a solid start to their ACA Women’s T20 2022 campaign, winning three of their first four games. However, they seem to have run out of steam lately, losing their last two fixtures. Meanwhile, Kapili Princess Women have won three out of their five ACA Women’s T20 2022 matches.
DT-W vs KP-W Probable Playing 11 today
Dikhou Tigress Women: Hemlata Payeng (c), Hira Moni Saikia (wk), Maini Payeng, Rujan Moni Bora, Sarala Sinha, Priyanshi Baruah, Kalpana Chautal, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Arpana Karmakar, Priyanka Kalita
Kapili Princess Women: Genevie Pando (C), Jyoti Devi (wk), Archana Dutta, Gyanashree Barman, Pahari Saikia, Sangita Saikia, Nilakhi Borah, Parinita Gogoi, Rupshree Saikia, Karabi Bhakta, Sayanika Deka
Match Details
DT-W vs KP-W, 19th Match, ACA Women’s T20 2022
Date & Time: March 5th 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Pitch Report
ACA Women’s T20 2022 hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with bowlers dominating proceedings more often than not. While the pacers have been able to move the ball early on, spinners have found some turn as well.
Today’s DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Hira Moni Saikia has been in decent form in the ACA Women’s T20 2022, scoring 97 runs so far.
Batter
Archana Dutta has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. She has mustered 64 runs and also picked up three wickets.
All-rounder
Hemlata Payeng has scored 83 runs in addition to taking four wickets in the ACA Women’s T20 2022.
Bowlers
Nibedita Barua has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.39 thus far.
Top 5 best players to pick in DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Nibedita Barua (DT-W): 398 points
Shanti Rai (DT-W): 292 points
Rupshree Saikia (KP-W): 252 points
Hemlata Payeng (DT-W): 243 points
Archana Dutta (KP-W): 231 points
Important stats for DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Nibedita Barua: 7 wickets
Maini Payeng: 88 runs & 4 wickets
Rupshree Saikia: 5 wickets
Archana Dutta: 62 runs & 3 wickets
DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction (ACA Women’s T20 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Archana Dutta, Gyanashree Barman, Hemlata Payeng, Kalpana Chautal, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Rupshree Saikia
Captain: Nibedita Barua. Vice-captain: Archana Dutta.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Archana Dutta, Gyanashree Barman, Hemlata Payeng, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Nibedita Barua, Arpana Karmakar, Karabi Bhakta, Rupshree Saikia
Captain: Rupshree Saikia. Vice-captain: Hemlata Payeng.