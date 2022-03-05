DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 19

Dikhou Tigress Women (DT-W) will take on Kapili Princess Women (KP-W) in the 19th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.

Dikhou Tigress Women had a solid start to their ACA Women’s T20 2022 campaign, winning three of their first four games. However, they seem to have run out of steam lately, losing their last two fixtures. Meanwhile, Kapili Princess Women have won three out of their five ACA Women’s T20 2022 matches.

DT-W vs KP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dikhou Tigress Women: Hemlata Payeng (c), Hira Moni Saikia (wk), Maini Payeng, Rujan Moni Bora, Sarala Sinha, Priyanshi Baruah, Kalpana Chautal, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Arpana Karmakar, Priyanka Kalita

Kapili Princess Women: Genevie Pando (C), Jyoti Devi (wk), Archana Dutta, Gyanashree Barman, Pahari Saikia, Sangita Saikia, Nilakhi Borah, Parinita Gogoi, Rupshree Saikia, Karabi Bhakta, Sayanika Deka

Match Details

DT-W vs KP-W, 19th Match, ACA Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: March 5th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

ACA Women’s T20 2022 hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with bowlers dominating proceedings more often than not. While the pacers have been able to move the ball early on, spinners have found some turn as well.

Today’s DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hira Moni Saikia has been in decent form in the ACA Women’s T20 2022, scoring 97 runs so far.

Batter

Archana Dutta has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. She has mustered 64 runs and also picked up three wickets.

All-rounder

Hemlata Payeng has scored 83 runs in addition to taking four wickets in the ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Bowlers

Nibedita Barua has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.39 thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nibedita Barua (DT-W): 398 points

Shanti Rai (DT-W): 292 points

Rupshree Saikia (KP-W): 252 points

Hemlata Payeng (DT-W): 243 points

Archana Dutta (KP-W): 231 points

Important stats for DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nibedita Barua: 7 wickets

Maini Payeng: 88 runs & 4 wickets

Rupshree Saikia: 5 wickets

Archana Dutta: 62 runs & 3 wickets

DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Kapili Princess Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Archana Dutta, Gyanashree Barman, Hemlata Payeng, Kalpana Chautal, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Rupshree Saikia

Captain: Nibedita Barua. Vice-captain: Archana Dutta.

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Kapili Princess Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Archana Dutta, Gyanashree Barman, Hemlata Payeng, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Nibedita Barua, Arpana Karmakar, Karabi Bhakta, Rupshree Saikia

Captain: Rupshree Saikia. Vice-captain: Hemlata Payeng.

Edited by Samya Majumdar