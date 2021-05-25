DSS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Matches 33 & 34 - May 26, 2021

DJK SG Solingen will be up against the Dusseldorf Blackcaps in two back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld games on Wednesday.

DJK SG Solingen are yet to register a win in the ECS T10 Krefeld, with Bayer Uerdingen Wolves beating them in their first two games. Their third match was washed out before they were restricted to 58 against Bonn Blue Star. DJK SG Solingen will be desperate to turn things around in the ECS T10 Krefeld.

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps, on the other hand, won three games in a row before losing their last outing. They beat Bayer Uerdingen Wolves twice in their first two games before winning and losing one apiece against Koln CC.

Squads to choose from

DJK SG Solingen: Venkatesh Reddy (c), Anil Majari, Bala Mavillapalli, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Dinesh Chaganti, Kasibatla Sai, Murali Prasad, Nitin Parsi, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Sai Guntaka, Shiva Goud Anthati, Sisindri Dasari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Srikar Reddy Koteru, Subbu Varanasi, Veeru Kolla, Vinay Gari

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Muhammad Raheel, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Nilay Patel, Oascoroni Ahamed, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Vishal Malik, Rahul Srinivas, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Tobias Brucklmeier, Udit Saxena, Harman Singh, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao, Praveen Ganesan, Sanil Bhatia

Predicted Playing XIs

DJK SG Solingen: Sisindri Dasari, Venkatesh Reddy (c & wk), Srikanth Thorlikonda, Veeru Kolla, Vinay Gari, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Shiva Goud Anthati, Anil Majari, Subbu Varanasi, Nitin Parsi

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Kashif Shahab, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Nilay Patel, Rahul Srinivas (wk), Rahul Srinivas (wk), Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Muhammad Raheel, Neeraj Sharma, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao

Match Details

Match: DJK SG Solingen vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Date & Time: May 26th 2021, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

While the track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has been a good one to bat on, the bowlers have fared well too. After 31 completed ECS T10 Krefeld games, the average first innings score at the venue is around 87. Another decent and sporting track is likely to be dished out for Wednesday's games.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DSS vs DB)

Dream11 Team for DJK SG Solingen vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Match 33 & 34.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nilay Patel, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Sisindri Dasari, Kashif Shahab, Venkat Ganesan, Veeru Kolla, Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai

Captain: Kashif Shahab. Vice-captain: Venkat Ganesan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Venkatesh Reddy, Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Anil Majari, Nitin Parsi, Sisindri Dasari, Kashif Shahab, Venkat Ganesan, Veeru Kolla, Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai

Captain: Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai. Vice-captain: Kashif Shahab