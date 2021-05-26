DSS vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Matches 37 & 38 - May 27, 2021

DJK SG Solingen will face Koln CC in two back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld games on Thursday.

DJK SG Solingen are the only team who are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Krefeld this season. They are currently rock-bottom in Group B. DJK SG Solingen have played six games so far, losing five of them, while the other was abandoned. They have no chance of making it to the quarter-finals of the ECS T10 Krefeld.

DJK SG Solingen's opponents, Koln CC, have been pretty inconsistent in the ECS T10 Krefeld. The Dhruv Patel-led side have played six games, winning three and losing twice. One of their games was also abandoned. Koln CC have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Squads to choose from

DJK SG Solingen: Venkatesh Reddy (c), Anil Majari, Bala Mavillapalli, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Dinesh Chaganti, Kasibatla Sai, Murali Prasad, Nitin Parsi, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Sai Guntaka, Shiva Goud Anthati, Sisindri Dasari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Srikar Reddy Koteru, Subbu Varanasi, Veeru Kolla, Vinay Gari

Koln CC: Dhruv Patel (c), Prateek Dabholkar, Appu Murali, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Lokesh Kamti, Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Umang Shah, Sayan Mukhopadhaya, Priyank Mehta, Rameez Deshmukh, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam, Jimit Patel, Satya Srinivas, Abhilash Miryala, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

DJK SG Solingen: Sisindri Dasari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (c & wk), Raviteja Jembugumpula, Veeru Kolla, Chandramohan Sivala, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Vinay Gari, Srikar Reddy Koteru, Nitin Parsi, Anil Majari

Koln CC: Satya Srinivas (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Asmdin Zadran, Dhruv Patel (c), Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Ameya Deshpande, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam

Match Details

Match: DJK SG Solingen vs Koln CC

Date & Time: May 27th 2021, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on, with teams regularly racking up big totals here. However, the bowlers have fared well too and we can expect another sporting track for Thursday's ECS T10 Krefeld double-header.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DSS vs KCC)

Dream11 Team for DJK SG Solingen vs Koln CC - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Match 37 & 38.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Venkatesh Reddy, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Srikar Reddy Koteru, Irfan Ahmed, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Tejas Morbagal, Ameya Deshpande, Asmdin Zadran, Veeru Kolla, Sandheep Ravishankar, Grinesh Sanghavi

Captain: Tejas Morbagal. Vice-captain: Irfan Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Venkatesh Reddy, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Irfan Ahmed, Anil Majari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Dhruv Patel, Tejas Morbagal, Asmdin Zadran, Veeru Kolla, Sandheep Ravishankar, Grinesh Sanghavi

Captain: Tejas Morbagal. Vice-captain: Sandheep Ravishankar