DIF vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Match 29

Djurgardens IF will be up against Huddinge in match number 29 of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Djurgardens IF have been in magnificent form in the ECS T10 Stockholm and are currently atop the Group B points table. They have won their first four games in the competition. Huddinge have also fared well in the ECS T10 Stockholm, recording two wins from three games. They are currently third in the standings.

DIF vs HUD Probable Playing 11 Today

Djurgardens IF: Wynand Boshoff (c & wk), Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ryan Kingsley, Asim Bukhari, Shravan Kannan, Joshua Goddard, Prashant Shukla, Aritra Bhakat, Pierre du Plessis, Zairi Baig

Huddinge: Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Abdul Rashid Khan (c & wk), Nasir Iqbal, Sami Rahmani, Farhad Momand, Hijrat Khan, Saeed Ahmed, Akmal Zuwak, Wakil Jalali, Yama Masoud

Match Details

Djurgardens IF vs Huddinge, Match 29

Date and Time: July 27th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is a good one to bat on. After 28 ECS T10 Stockholm games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 95 runs. Moreover, teams batting first have won more games in the tournament this season.

Today’s DIF vs HUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Wynand Boshoff - Boshoff has played just two ECS T10 Stockholm games, but he has been in excellent form, scoring 86 runs at a strike rate of 162.26.

Batsmen

Asim Bukhari – Bukhari has chipped in with 38 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 126.66.

Saeed Ahmad – Ahmad hasn't really made an impact with the bat but he has contributed well with the ball. He has taken three wickets so far.

All-rounders

Shahzeb Choudhry – Choudhry has been in splendid form, scoring 57 runs and picking up nine wickets.

Sami Rahmani – Rahmani has chipped in with both the bat and ball, scoring 31 runs and taking two wickets.

Bowlers

Shravan Kannan – Kannan has been superb with the ball, picking up six wickets in just two ECS T10 Stockholm games.

Nasir Iqbal – Besides taking three wickets, Iqbal has also scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 191.30.

Top 5 best players to pick in DIF vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry (DIF): 457

Shravan Kannan (DIF): 220

Prashant Shukla (DIF): 199

Wynand Boshoff (DIF): 176

Nasir Iqbal (HUD): 162

Important stats for DIF vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry: 57 runs and nine wickets in four games; SR - 183.87 and ER - 6.37

Wynand Boshoff: 86 runs in two games; SR - 162.26

Shravan Kannan: Six wickets in two games; ER - 7.25

Sami Rahmani: 31 runs and two wickets in three games; SR - 172.22 and ER - 7.00

DIF vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Today

Dream11 Team 1: Djurgardens IF vs Huddinge - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wynand Boshoff, Imal Zuwak, Asim Bukhari, Saeed Ahmed, Tariq Zuwak, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sami Rahmani, Ryan Kingsley, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Nasir Iqbal

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Wynand Boshoff

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richie Robbins, Wynand Boshoff, Imal Zuwak, Asim Bukhari, Saeed Ahmed, Farhad Momand, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sami Rahmani, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Nasir Iqbal

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Shravan Kannan

Edited by Samya Majumdar