DIF vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Match 21

Djurgardens IF will be up against Huddinge in match number 21 of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

Djurgardens IF are among the favorites to go all the way in the ECS T10 Stockholm from in Group B. They were superb in the ECS Botkyrka Stockholm 2020, with their only loss coming in the final against Nacka CC. Djurgardens IF will be hoping to go one step further this time around.

Meanwhile, Huddinge will make their ECS debut in Saturday's game. They are Group B's only team who haven't played in ECS tournaments before. However, Huddinge have a few talented players in their squad and will be looking to make an impact in their first ECS T10 Stockholm game.

Squads to choose from

Djurgardens IF: Abdul Matin Hamid, Alex Tesdorf, Anand Joshi, Ankit Dubey, Aritra Bhakat, Asim Bukhari, Benedict Chambers, Daniel Nissila, Deepak Chandel, Edward Penman Hall, Joshua Goddard, Leonard Gonourie, Liam Karlsson, Manir Hossain, Mitchell O’Connor, Pierre du Plessis, Prashant Shukla, Rahul Singh, Richie Robbins, Ryan Kingsley, Serge Conein, Sesanka Katuri, Shahzeb Choudhry, Shravan Kannan, Wynand Boshoff, Zairi Baig

Huddinge: Abdul Rashid Khan, Akmal Zuwak, Farhad Momand, Hameed Abdul, Hameed Zuwak, Hijrat Khan, Ilham Ali, Imal Zuwak, Kamran Momand, Najeeb Ullah, Nasir Iqbal, Rohollah Ahmadzai, Saeed Ahmed, Sami Rahmani, Shehriyar Akbari, Tariq Zuwak, Wakil Jalali, Yama Masoud

DIF vs HUD Probable Playing 11 today

Djurgardens IF: Mitchell O’Connor (c), Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Daniel Nissila, Ankit Dubey, Asim Bukhari, Liam Karlsson, Prashant Shukla, Serge Conein, Wynand Boshoff (wk)

Huddinge: Tariq Zuwak, Imal Zuwak (wk), Abdul Rashid (c), Samiullah Rahmani, Hijrat Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Yama Masoud, Kamran Momand, Najeeb Ullah, Akmal Zuwak, Kamran Momand

Match Details

Match: Djurgardens IF vs Huddinge

Date and Time: July 24th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is usually a good one to bat on. After the first 20 ECS T10 Stockholm games, the average first innings score at the venue is around 93 runs. Moreover, 12 of those matches have been won by teams batting first. More of the same can be expected on Saturday, with a score of around 95-100 being par at the venue.

DIF vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm)

Fantasy Tip 1: Dream11 Team for Djurgardens IF vs Huddinge - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitchell O’Connor, Imal Zuwak, Asim Bukhari, Saeed Ahmad, Kamran Momand, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ankit Dubey, Samiullah Rahmani, Prashant Shukla, Serge Conein, Hijrat Khan

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Samiullah Rahmani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitchell O’Connor, Asim Bukhari, Saeed Ahmad, Najeeb Ullah, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ankit Dubey, Samiullah Rahmani, Tariq Zuwak, Serge Conein, Liam Karlsson, Hijrat Khan

Captain: Ankit Dubey. Vice-captain: Saeed Ahmad

