DIF vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Match 36

Djurgardens IF (DIF) will take on Marsta (MAR) in match number 36 of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Djurgardens IF have been in magnificent form in the ECS T10 Stockholm. They have won five in five and are atop the standings in Group B. Meanwhile, Marsta are placed second with three wins and two losses from their five outings.

DIF vs MAR Probable Playing 11 Today

Djurgardens IF: Wynand Boshoff (c & wk), Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Ankit Dubey, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Anand Joshi, Asim Bukhari, Shahzeb Choudhry, Shravan Kannan, Zairi Baig

Marsta: Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Shahid Mustafa (c & wk), Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Ajmal Raza, Fahad Waqas, Usman Waraich, Waseem Ul Haque, Qambber Syed

Match Details

Djurgardens IF vs Marsta, ECS T10 Stockholm, match 36

Date and Time: July 28th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is an excellent one to bat on. The average first innings score at the venue after the 32 ECS T10 Stockholm matches is around 95 runs. Moreover, teams batting first have fared better in the tournament.

Today’s DIF vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Wynand Boshoff – The 31-year-old stumper has the ability to score big. He has amassed 148 runs at a strike-rate of 176.19.

Batsmen

Asim Bukhari – Bukhari has batted thrice and chipped in with 38 runs at a strike-rate of 126.66. He has taken one wicket as well.

Waqas Haider – The veteran MAR batsman has accumulated 118 runs at a strike-rate of 178.78. He has the ability to hit boundaries regularly.

All-rounders

Shahzeb Choudhry – Choudhry has been one of the best players for DIF in the ECS T10 Stockholm. He has scored 57 runs and has returned with 10 wickets.

Sweed Ullah – The MAR seam-bowling all-rounder can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He has a batting strike rate of 152.17 and has taken five wickets.

Bowlers

Shravan Kannan – The 24-year-old spinner has bowled just five overs in the ECS T10 Stockholm, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.20.

Ajmal Raza – Raza is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Stockholm. He has scalped eight wickets from the nine overs he has bowled in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in DIF vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry (DIF): 504 points

Prashant Shukla (DIF): 304 points

Wynand Boshoff (DIF): 302 points

Ajmal Raza (MAR): 291 points

Sweed Ullah (MAR): 276 points

Important stats for DIF vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry: 57 runs and 10 wickets in four games; SR - 183.87 and ER - 6.80

Wynand Boshoff: 148 runs in three games; SR - 176.19

Share Ali: 128 runs in five games; SR - 191.04

Ajmal Raza: Eight wickets in five games; ER - 8.00

DIF vs MAR Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Stockholm)

Dream11 Team 1: Djurgardens IF vs Marsta - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Share Ali, Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Prashant Shukla, Ajmal Raza, Shravan Kannan

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Hamid Sulehri

Dream11 Team 2: Djurgardens IF vs Marsta - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Hamid Sulehri, Prashant Shukla, Ajmal Raza, Shravan Kannan

Captain: Wynand Boshoff. Vice-captain: Sweed Ullah

Edited by Samya Majumdar