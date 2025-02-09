DLR vs BBY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 6

The 6th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Delhi Royals (DLR) squaring off against Big Boys Unikari (BBY) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, February 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DLR vs BBY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of Legend 90 League. Big Boys Unikari lost their last match to Gujarat Samp Army by 6 wickets Delhi Royals, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Rajasthan Kings by 41 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

DLR vs BBY Match Details

The 6th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 9 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

DLR vs BBY, 6th Match

Date and Time: 9th February 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Dubai Giants and Chattisgarh Warriors, where a total of 331 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

DLR vs BBY Form Guide

DLR - W L

BBY - L

DLR vs BBY Probable Playing XI

DLR Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan ©, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Punit Bisht (wk), Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Jerome Taylor, Praveen Gupta, Anureet Singh

BBY Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Malhotra ©, Robin Bist, Monu Kumar, Karanveer Singh, Naman Sharma, Sunny Singh (wk), Nagendra Chaudhary, Amaradeep Sonkar, Jitendra Giri, Ashish Sharma, Animesh Sharma

DLR vs BBY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Simmonds

L Simmonds is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 87 runs in just 39 balls in the last match against Rajasthan Kings. S Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Perera

N Sharma and A Perera are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Perera is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 81 runs in the last two matches. S Dhawan is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

D Gunathilaka

I Malhotra and D Gunathilaka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Gunathilaka is expected to bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. A Sonkar is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Giri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Sharma and J Giri. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Giri has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He took 2 wickets in the last match against Gujarat Samp Army. P Awana is another good bowler for today's match.

DLR vs BBY match captain and vice-captain choices

D Gunathilaka

D Gunathilaka is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches of the league.

L Simmonds

L Simmonds is another crucial pick from the Delhi Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 87 runs in just 39 balls in the last match against Rajasthan Kings.

5 Must-Picks for DLR vs BBY, 6th Match

L Simmonds

D Gunathilaka

N Sharma

S Dhawan

A Perera

Delhi Royals vs Big Boys Unikari Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Delhi Royals vs Big Boys Unikari Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Simmonds

Batters: N Sharma, R Taylor, S Dhawan, A Perera

All-rounders: I Malhotra, D Gunathilaka

Bowlers: J Giri, B Sharma, P Awana, J Taylor

Delhi Royals vs Big Boys Unikari Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Simmonds

Batters: N Sharma, R Taylor, S Dhawan, A Perera

All-rounders: D Gunathilaka

Bowlers: J Giri, B Sharma, P Awana, J Taylor, A Sharma

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️