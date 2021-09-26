DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing X1 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong T20 Tournament, Match 11

Match 11 of the Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 has Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club (DLSW) taking on the Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) at the Hong Cricket Club Ground on Sunday.

The Hong Kong Cricket Club have been the team to beat with a couple of wonderful performances in the Hong Kong T20 Tournament. Although they will look to seal their place in the all-important final, HKCC face a strong Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, who come into the game on the win, making for a good contest on Sunday.

HKCC vs DLSW Probable Playing 11 Today

HKCC XI

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ninad Shah, Ryan Buckley, Ayush Shukla, Elliot Scrivener, Charlie Wallis and Luke Jones

DLSW XI

Nathan Kelaart, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan (c), Ehsan Ayaz, Mohammad Ibraheem, Mehran Zeb, Mohsin Khan, Bilal Akhtar, Upul Rupasinghe (wk), Tanveer Ahmed and Munir Das

Match Details

DLSW vs HKCC, Match 11

Date and Time: 26th September 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club Ground, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the venue with 150-160 being par. Although the pacers will get some movement early on, the batters should feel at home with the ball skidding on nicely. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, given the amount of turn on offer, making for a good contest. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Upul Rupasinghe: Although Upul Rupasinghe has blown hot and cold in the tournament, he has scored some crucial runs down the order. His glovework should also add value, making him a good pick in your DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Martin Coetzee: Martin Coetzee has done well in this tournament with a couple of crucial knocks at the top of the order. With form on his side and an eye for a big knock, Coetzee is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nizakat Khan: Nizakat Khan has been in sensational form with the bat, with two consecutive fifties in this tournament. He is one of the best batters on the Hong Kong cricket circuit and should be a must-have in your DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tanveer Ahmed: Tanveer Ahmed has been DLSW's best bowler with a heap of wickets to his name. Apart from his ability to swing the new ball, Ahmed is handy in death overs as well, making him a good addition to your DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Ibraheem (DLSW)

Kinchit Shah (HKCC)

Nizakat Khan (HKCC)

Important Stats for DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 prediction team

Nizakat Khan - 66(55) vs USRC in his previous game

Kinchit Shah - 4-1-19-1 vs USRC in his previous game

Ehsan Khan - 3.4-1-6-2 vs PAHK in his previous game

DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Today

DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Rupasinghe, I Mohammad, M Coetzee, N Keelart, K Shah, N Khan, E Khan, H Arshad, T Ahmed, C Wallis and E Scrivener

Captain: N Khan. Vice-captain: E Khan

DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gorawara, I Mohammad, M Coetzee, M Zeb, K Shah, N Khan, E Khan, H Arshad, T Ahmed, C Wallis and E Scrivener

Captain: E Khan. Vice-captain: K Shah

