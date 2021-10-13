DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong ODD, 4th Match

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club (DLSW) will lock horns with Kowloon CC (KCC) in the fourth match of the Hong Kong ODD at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Thursday.

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, who have some of the best Hong Kong international cricketers in their quiver, will be kicking off their tournament run with this game. Kowloon CC, on the other hand, are currently placed in fourth spot in the points table. Their previous match against Utd Service was abandoned.

DLSW vs KCC Probable Playing 11 Today

DLSW XI

Upul Rupasinghe (WK & C), Ehsan Ayaz, Ibraheem Mohammad, Mehran Zeb, Munir Dar, Mohammad Jaffar, Daksh Mangukiya, Tanveer Ahmed, Ehsan Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Muhammad Khan.

KCC XI

Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Jamie Atkinson (C), Simandeep Singh, Dan Pascoe, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Christopher Carter (WK), Jason Davidson, Vikas Sharma, Waqas Barkat.

Match Details

DLSW vs KCC, Hong Kong ODD, 4th Match

Date and Time: 14th October 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kowloon Cricket Club is a sporting one with equal support for both batsmen and bowlers. The pacers are expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. Anything over 220 should be a good first-innings score at the venue.

Today’s DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Atkinson: Atkinson has scored 250 runs in nine ODI matches at a strike rate of 62.81. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Babar Hayat: Hayat is a quality batter from Kowloon CC. He has scored 784 runs in 22 ODI matches at a strike rate of 78.47.

Ibraheem Mohammad: Mohammad has scored 1137 runs in 31 ODI matches at a strike rate of 74.85. He is an explosive batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan: Khan is one of the best all-rounders in the Hong Kong ODD. He has scored 260 runs while also scalping 16 wickets in 19 ODI matches.

Ehsan Khan: Khan can contribute well with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 102 runs and picked up 29 wickets in 15 ODI matches.

Bowlers

Tanveer Ahmed: Ahmed is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide you with some valuable points in this game. He has picked up five wickets in six ODI matches at an economy of 5.44.

Daniel Pascoe: Pascoe is an experienced bowler. He has scalped 25 wickets in eight first-class matches at an economy rate of 2.36.

Top 5 best players to pick in DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Aizaz Khan (KCC)

Ehsan Khan (DLSW)

Babar Hayat (KCC)

Tanveer Ahmed (DLSW)

Daniel Pascoe (KCC)

Important Stats for DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Aizaz Khan: 260 runs and 16 wickets in 19 ODI matches; SR - 69.51 and ER - 5.60

Ehsan Khan: 102 runs and 29 wickets in 15 ODI matches; SR - 44.37 and ER - 4.41

Babar Hayat: 784 runs in 22 ODI matches; SR - 78.47

Tanveer Ahmed: 5 wickets in 6 ODI matches; ER - 5.44

Daniel Pascoe: 25 wickets in 8 ODI matches; ER - 2.36

DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Today (Hong Kong ODD)

DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Ibraheem Mohammad, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Tanveer Ahmed, Daniel Pascoe, Mohsin Khan.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Babar Hayat.

DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Ibraheem Mohammad, Simandeep Singh, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Daniel Pascoe, Mohsin Khan, Bilal Akhtar.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Ehsan Khan.

