DLSW vs PACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Player Stats for Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 9

The Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club (DLSW) will take on the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PACC) in the ninth match of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DLSW vs PACC Dream11 prediction.

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club have not had a great start to their Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament campaign. They lost their first two games before beating United Services Recreation Club. The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong lost their first match before winning two games in a row.

DLSW vs PACC Match Details, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

The ninth match of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament between Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club and the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will be played on February 5 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DLSW vs PACC, Match 9, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

Date & Time: February 5th 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Misson Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

DLSW vs PACC Pitch Report

The track at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has been a good one to bat on, with 302 and 193 being the two first-innings scores at the venue.

DLSW vs PACC Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: W, L, L

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: W, W, L

DLSW vs PACC Probable Playing 11 today

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Ibraheem Mohammad, Ehsan Ayaz, Nathan Kelaart, Ehsan Khan, Suleman Butt Iv, Haroon Arshad, Tanveer Ahmed, Aarez Dar, Upul Rupasinghe, Dhananjay Rao, Haris Muhammad.

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong Probable Playing XI: Hamed Khan, Mohammad Rawaid Ehtesham, Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh, Aliyaan Zahir Mohammad, Hafeez Khan, Nasrulla Rana.

Today’s DLSW vs PACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zeeshan Ali (3 matches, 36 runs, 4 catches, 2 stumpings)

Zeeshan Ali can get handy runs with the bat in the middle order for PACC. He has also been good behind the stumps, taking four catches along with affecting two stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Nathan Kelaart (3 matches, 97 runs)

Nathan Kelaart has been accumulated 97 runs in three innings in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Yasim Murtaza (3 matches, 87 runs, 8 wickets)

Yasim Murtaza has been in excellent bowling form. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned with eight wickets in three games at an economy of 4.18. He averages 13.75 and has a bowling strike rate of 19.75. He has also scored 87 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Ehsan Nawaz (3 matches, 67 runs, 3 wickets)

Ehsan Nawaz has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.82. She has chipped in with 67 runs.

DLSW vs PACC match captain and vice-captain choices

Tanwir Afzal (3 matches, 133 runs, 7 wickets)

Tanwir Afzal has made a big all-round impact in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with seven wickets in three games at an economy rate of 3.93. He has also aggregated 133 runs at a strike rate of 83.65.

Ehsan Khan (3 matches, 80 runs, 4 wickets)

Ehsan Khan has been effective with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 80 runs in three matches in addition to picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.68.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DLSW vs PACC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tanwir Afzal 133 runs & 7 wickets in 3 matches Ehsan Khan 80 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Ehsan Nawaz 67 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Yasim Murtaza 87 runs & 8 wickets in 3 matches Nathan Kelaart 97 runs in 3 matches

DLSW vs PACC match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders on both sides, and the likes of Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, and Haroon Arshad will be the ones to watch out for in the DLSW vs PACC game.

DLSW vs PACC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DLSW vs PACC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batters: Ibraheem Mohammad, Mohammad Rawaid Ehtesham, Nathan Kelaart

All-rounders: Tanwir Afzal (c), Ehsan Khan (vc), Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad

Bowlers: Tanveer Ahmed, Ehsan Nawaz, Haris Muhammad

DLSW vs PACC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DLSW vs PACC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batters: Mohammad Rawaid Ehtesham, Nathan Kelaart

All-rounders: Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza (c), Haroon Arshad (vc)

Bowlers: Ehsan Nawaz, Nasrulla Rana, Dhananjay Rao, Haris Muhammad

