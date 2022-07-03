DMU vs GSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 2022, Match 17

Dallas Mustangs (DMU) will take on Golden State Grizzlies (GSG) in the 17th match of the Minor League T20 2022 at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Monday.

Dallas have been in great form lately. They have won their first three group games in the Central Division and top the points table with six points. Meanwhile, Golden State have also won their first three games in the Western Division and are leading the standings with six points too.

DMU vs GSG Probable Playing XIs

DMU

Sahibzada Farhan, Sachin Asokan, Sujith Gowda, Corey Anderson (c), Hussain Talat, Sahib Malhotra, Ali Sheikh, Nosthush Kenjige, Adnan Haroon, Joshua Tromp (wk), Naseer Jamali.

GSG

Karan Chandel (wk), Sami Aslam (c), Zia Shahzad, Shivam Mishra, Hammad Azam, Mohit Natraj, Aditya Srinivas, A Singh, Ehsan Adil, Sheryar Khan, Anish Deshpande.

Match Details

Match: DMU vs GSG, Minor League T20 2022, Match 17.

Date and Time: July 4, 2022; 1:00 AM IST.

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

The pitch is well balanced and should aid both bowlers and batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball.

Today’s DMU vs GSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Chandel is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot, as he has been in great form with the bat. He will be expected to pile up more runs here.

Batters

S Farhan has been in excellent form this season. The Pakistani batter has scored 163 runs in three games, trailing top run-scorer U Chand by only 13 runs.

All-rounders

H Talat has been in great form lately. The all-rounder scored 43 runs off just 27 deliveries in the last game and also picked up two wickets. He could be a splendid captaincy choice for your DMU vs GSG Dream11 fantasy team.

S Mishra, meanwhile, is a star all-rounder for his team and is the leading run-scorer for Golden State. He has amassed 89 runs in three games.

Bowlers

N Kenjige has been in top form with the ball. He picked up a wicket in the last game and had a terrific economy rate of 3.50 runs per over.

Five best players to pick in DMU vs GSG Dream11 prediction team

S Farhan (DMU)

H Talat (DMU)

C Anderson (DMU)

H Azam (GSG)

S Mishra (GSG)

Key stats for DMU vs GSG Dream11 prediction team

S Farhan: 163 runs

H Talat: 43 runs and 2 wickets in the previous game

S Mishra: 89 runs

DMU vs GSG Dream11 Prediction

DMU vs GSG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Chandel, S Farhan, S Gowda, H Azam, H Talat, C Anderson, S Mishra, N Kenjige, B Cockley, S Khan, V Vaghela.

Captain: H Talat. Vice-Captain: S Farhan.

DMU vs GSG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Chandel, S Farhan, S Gowda, H Azam, H Talat, E Adil, M Shahzad, S Mishra, N Kenjige, S Khan, V Vaghela.

Captain: H Azam. Vice-Captain: S Mishra.

