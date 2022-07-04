DMU vs HMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 21

The Dallas Mustangs (DMU) will take on the Hollywood Master Blasters (HMB) in the 21st match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Monday, July 4.

The Dallas Mustangs are one of the most highly-favoured sides in the competition and for good reason. They have a good blend of youth and experience, with Corey Anderson and Hussain Talat adding balance to the side. The Hollywood Master Blasters also boast a decent roster headlined by Cody Chetty and captain Mrunal Patel. Although they will start as underdogs, the Master Blasters have a resourceful bowling attack, holding them in good stead. All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards with both teams eyeing an all-important win on Monday.

DMU vs HMB Probable Playing 11 Today

DMU XI

Sahibzada Farhan, Sachin Asokan, Sujith Gowda, Corey Anderson (c), Hussain Talat, Sahib Malhotra, Ali Sheikh, Nosthush Kenjige, Adnan Haroon, Joshua Tromp (wk) and Naseer Jamil.

HMB XI

Mrunal Patel (c), Cody Chetty, Ravi Timbawala, Venukalyan Madireddy, Hammad Shahid, Basant Regmi, Evin Hewageegana, Timil Patel, Ayan Desai, Andrew Daluwatte and Dhyan Ranatunga (wk).

Match Details

DMU vs HMB, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: July 4, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Moosa Stadium is a decent one to bat on, the pacers will get the new ball to move around off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow for more attacking shots. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's DMU vs HMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Tromp: Joshua Tromp has been used as a lower-middle order batter in the tournament. However, he has come up with the goods at times of need, scoring handy runs in the backend of the innings. With Tromp also being decent with the keeping gloves, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Cody Chetty: Cody Chetty is an experienced player who has a decent record on the South African domestic circuit. The HMB opener is capable of scoring big runs at a fair rate, holding him in good stead. With Chetty in decent touch as well, he is a good addition to your DMU vs HMB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Hussain Talat: Hussain Talat is perhaps the best all-rounder in the competition with a heap of experience, including his stints with the Pakistan national team, serving him well. He is yet to fire with the bat, but is well and truly capable of scoring quick runs. Adding his bowling prowess into the mix makes Talat a must-have in your DMU vs HMB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Basant Regmi: Basant Regmi, like Talat, has some international experience, having played for Nepal in the past. He is a skilled bowler who relies on his accuracy and variations to do his bidding. He comes into the game on the back of a good run of matches and will back himself to pick up a wicket or two as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in DMU vs HMB Dream11 prediction team

Corey Anderson (DMU)

Mrunal Patel (HMB)

Basant Regmi (HMB)

Important stats for DMU vs HMB Dream11 prediction team

Hussain Talat - 4 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 10.00

Corey Anderson - 34(12) in the previous match vs Golden State Grizzlies

Cody Chetty - 45(38) in the previous match vs Chicago Blasters

DMU vs HMB Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

DMU vs HMB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Minor League Cricket.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Tromp, C Chetty, M Patel, S Farhan, S Gowda, C Anderson, H Talat, V Madireddy, B Regmi, N Kenjige and A Desai.

Captain: H Talat. Vice-captain: M Patel.

DMU vs HMB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Minor League Cricket.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Timbawala, C Chetty, M Patel, S Farhan, S Asokan, H Talat, V Madireddy, B Regmi, N Kenjige, N Jamali and A Desai.

Captain: S Farhan. Vice-captain: M Patel.

